I always look forward to seeing the results of The Herald Journal’s online polls. It only takes a couple of seconds to size up the day’s responses, and that’s about the limit of my attention span lately as events around us seem to be accelerating to warp speed and spiraling out of control.
And speaking of time speeding up, the responses to one recent HJNews poll question confirm I’m not the only one experiencing this odd perception. When asked if the clock seems to be running faster than it used to, a whopping 89% of respondents said yes.
Coming up with questions for the newspaper’s twice-weekly survey is a very informal process. Basically, at the end of our short 5 p.m. meeting to decide what stories go on the next morning’s front page, the two or three staff members present, in addition to anyone else passing by, toss around a couple of ideas. If nobody objects too strongly to a suggestion, it usually winds up online.
The goal is to ask something timely and relevant, while at the same time steering clear of “loaded” questions that might contain an inherent bias or skew the responses. When the group can’t agree on a timely topic or the right wording, we’ll often default to questions about life in general or people’s preferences in food, music and the like.
I usually want to ask about life in general — questions like “Have you ever shoplifted?” or “Do you like your neighbors?” or “Have you ever been sexually assaulted?“ When I suggest questions like these, I’m often met with quizzical or worried looks from my cohorts, who are much more cautious and pragmatic people. They lean toward straight-ahead current-events questions and usually come up with some very good ones.
But all of us tend to shy away from the political stuff. Political issues only make people mad, and everybody in Cache Valley pretty much knows where everybody else stands politically anyway, so what’s the point of asking.
Online polls are not scientific because they don’t take a random sample of the populace and can be easily cheated, but I suspect the numbers in the HJ surveys do reflect local attitudes fairly closely because people mostly say exactly what you expect them to say.
Here are some examples from the past year:
• Do you find the team nickname “Redskins” offensive?
Yes 37%. No 63%.
• Did you agree with the verdict finding Preston biology teacher Robert Crosland not guilty of animal abuse?
Yes 79%. No 21%.
• Do you sing along to the national anthem?
Yes 75%. No 25%.
• Do you agree with the LDS Church’s decision to break ties with the Boy Scouts of America?
Yes 75%. No 25%.
No surprises there, right? But sometimes there is an unexpected set of survey results where people don’t line up at all like you think they might. An example of this for me was a recent question about whether or not locals think the 1969 moon landing was faked? With all the conspiracy stuff out there these days, I thought a high percentage of respondents would check the yes box, but only 7% did.
Here are a couple of other HJ survey results that didn’t come out like I expected:
• Are you offended when someone says “happy holidays”?
Yes 7%. No 93%.
• Do you see climate change as a dire threat?
Yes 52%. No 48%.
Both of these questions deal with hot-button issues that you’d think our largely religious and conservative valley would come down strongly on one side of, so these results are baffling. Do people express different opinions in public than they do in an anonymous format like the HJ poll? Certainly some do, but I’m not sure that would happen on questions of this nature.
My hunch is that these were two instances where somebody with a bit of internet savvy decided to cheat the poll and post multiple responses for the purposes of manipulating public perception. Both questions received more than twice the typical response rate. That’s the tipoff.
The fact that anonymity emboldens people to be more truthful than they might otherwise be seems evident in a lot of other HJ poll results.
For instance, on the shoplifting question mentioned above, about half of respondents admitted to petty thievery. But I doubt many people would fess up to that in person. Same goes for a question about marital fidelity we asked some years back in which a shocking 20% admitted to cheating on their spouses.
What got me pondering the newspaper’s online polls this week was a question that drew what I view as a disturbing response. When we asked readers if the country would be better off without traditional news outlets, nearly 46% percent said yes, the country would be better off.
Now think about that for a minute. No news reports on the latest crime spree, no pro-and-con articles about that planned school bond, no questions asked about the mysteriously fired government official, no feature stories on people doing interesting things, no natural disaster updates, no war-front information beyond the official propaganda, no investigative reports on public spending, no retrospectives on historical events, no sports coverage, no information on the teacher arrested for molesting students, no open-records challenges, no articles about heroic passers-by pulling families out of house fires … I could go on and on.
And the irony is that the people casting a vote for elimination of traditional news outlets were actually accessing a traditional news outlet, The Herald Journal, when they saw and responded to the question.
Wow. I might have a few follow-up questions for this bunch, but I fear my co-workers will give me that worried look if I propose them.