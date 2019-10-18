Next to a white shirt and tie, there is nothing in Cache Valley more symbolically powerful than a new, decked-out pickup truck — and let’s underline the word “new.”
Those shiny Ford F-150s, Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras parked in what seems like every other driveway in Cache Valley are much more than a means of conveyance or even a smart vehicle choice in a rugged region known for harsh winters. They are a statement.
We’ve all heard the old saw about guys who buy big trucks trying to compensate for smallness in other departments. That might be true in a case or two, but these days the intention behind living large on the road via a full-sized pickup goes far beyond that, and it’s certainly not just a guy thing.
The owners of these vehicles are trying to say something — either consciously or unconsciously — not only about their toughness but their socioeconomic status, their lifestyle, their cultural identity and possibly their politics.
Maybe I should take that back about lifestyle, though, because only a small percentage of modern pickup owners actually use the vehicles in their work or regularly head for the hills to boldly traverse high plateaus and rumble through riverbeds like you see in the TV commercials.
Then too, maybe the socioeconomic aspect of owning a $40,000 pickup is in some cases more illusion than reality as well. I know a Latter-day Saint bishop who says he has actually been approached by families seeking church assistance who own expensive pickups.
I’m not saying any of this to mock or be negative toward truck owners. Pickups are just such a huge part of the local culture that it seems worth some comment and analysis. We all make statements with our automobiles. As psychological researchers have long theorized, the machines we get around in even serve as a sort of extension of our bodies and personalities.
Check out this quote from the people at FordTrucks.com — who know a thing or two about how image impacts car sales:
“It’s true that the kind of car you purchase says something about you as a person, and the same is especially true in the case of the pickup. A pickup truck immediately brings several things to mind: the great outdoors, work sites, rugged strength, and old school America. All pickup companies are aware of this reputation and make a point of emphasizing those traits in their advertising campaigns. Of these automakers, Ford has arguably been the most successful in capturing the rugged pickup spirit with their public image.”
And from MarketingSchools.org:
“Pickup trucks are powerful symbols. More than being just tools for work, trucks imply something about the people who own and drive them. A commitment to a certain brand can suggest a connection to a certain ideal or ethic, and many drivers develop intense brand loyalties. Truck makers know this and craft carefully loaded ads that are often more about image than substance.”
In a 2006 academic paper titled “Inhabiting the Car,” noted sociologist John Urry takes our relationships with our automobiles beyond all of this into the realm of psycho-sexual motivations. As an aside, Urry’s language is significantly more stilted than the marketing lingo above, which in itself might be an example of some serious public-image maintenance.
“The machinic hybridization of the car-driver extends into the deepest reaches of the psyche,” Urry wrote. “A kind of libidinal economy has developed around the car, in which subjectivities get invested in the car as an enormously powerful and mobile object. There is a sexualization of the car itself as an extension of the driver’s desires and fantasies.”
Wow. Contemplate that next time you visit a dealership or check out the auto classifieds.
But we can’t leave the topic without acknowledging there are some purely utilitarian reasons for suburban folks with no real need for a truck to buy a truck anyway (fitting easily into a parking spot and cutting gasoline costs not being among them).
For starters, the larger your vehicle, the safer you’ll be in an accident. Studies have proven this. Also, if the apocalypse or some lesser catastrophe comes along, would you rather hit the road and hunker down at night in a Honda Civic or a heavy-duty Dodge Ram 3500 Mega Cab?
Granted, if society goes all “Mad Max” on us and gas becomes more precious than gold, maybe that Civic or a scooter would have advantages. But, hey, you could just put a scooter in the back of your Ram and hitch up the Honda.
Although I’m joking a bit here, there might well be some “prepper” mentality behind the local popularity of big trucks. Like food storage, which many locals practice on the advice of their church, a sturdy four-wheel-drive vehicle is also a good step toward preparedness.
What do I drive? A ’98 Honda Civic with just over 150,000 miles on it.
A couple of years ago, I had the car repainted after its original green color turned to a blotchy, oxidized gray. That was at the 100,000-mile mark, before I was ready to part with it. I like to pretend I don’t care what kind of car I drive, but tooling around town in that hideous-looking thing had admittedly become an embarrassment.
I have to say I was very grateful and relieved one day when a passing pickup driver offered to pull me out of a snowbank at the bottom of my driveway. For all its durability, that Civic is no champ in winter weather.
As payback, if that guy ever needs to borrow my car for a fuel run across the Zombie Sector, I’ll be glad to help out.