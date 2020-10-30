I’ve never been sure what people mean by the “mainstream media,” but I’m assuming local newspapers like The Herald Journal are included in that definition.
I know this from some of the angry comments made about this newspaper online, plus the occasional insults slung at me and other HJ staff members in emails, phone conversations and public encounters. It’s open season on the mainstream media, so a lot of people feel they can set aside their usual manners when it comes to talking with news professionals, and this includes when they encounter us at the grocery store, walking our dogs or standing in the DMV line.
Sometimes they’re shocked when we give it right back, but how would they feel if we confronted them in the doctor’s office waiting room to express our feelings a about their line of work? Do car salesmen, lawyers, bureaucrats, landlords, bankers, plastic surgeons, tax accountants or anybody short of ICU nurses really stand on moral high ground?
Anyway, it occurred to me the other day that even though I represent the “mainstream media,” I actually abhor most things considered mainstream in our society and have spent most of my adult life avoiding those things.
Let me share just a few of these dislikes, starting with reality television.
I’ve never seen “Duck Dynasty,” “The Bachelor,” “The Osbournes” or “Big Brother,” and I watched only a few minutes of the very first episode of “Survivor” way back in 1997 — long enough to know I don’t get off on ruthlessness. “Reality TV” is such a misnomer. This stuff is all set up and concocted. I’d frankly rather watch the grass grow than find out whether Omarosa is going to get “fired” in the next episode of “The Apprentice” or how has-been rock star Gene Simmonds is going to get his next ego fix.
I’d be dishonest, however, if I didn’t admit to one lapse in my resolve to avoid reality TV. I took in about four episodes of “Naked and Afraid” one bleak winter afternoon. The premise was just too hard to resist, and I’ll say the show did not disappoint. Luckily, my granddaughter visits most weekends, thereby ruling out this television choice.
College football and basketball are two other mainstream staples that turn me off. Yeah, I said it, and here’s my problem with these massively popular attractions. What’s up with public institutions paying millions of dollars to coaches for something as ultimately meaningless as winning sports contests? Mainstream society worships these coaches — worships them to the point of systematically overlooking all sorts of horrendous behavior like we saw at Penn State University a few years back.
On top of that, I have to point out that roughly 90 percent of college coaches are white, while the majority of the athletes they direct and supposedly mentor are black. It’s like our society is playing out some bizarre updated version of the Roman gladiators.
Next up, pop music, and that includes country-western. I won’t deny there is a lot of musical talent out there, plenty of catchy numbers and a never-ending stream of sweet melodies. But the packaging of these songs is so formula and commercial it makes me feel sticky all over, like someone spilled a Big Gulp filled with soda pop on my head — which, by the way, is another mainstream thing I try to avoid. Soft drinks, that is.
But back to top-40 music. Every time I scroll through the radio dial and hear the latest hit songs, I’m reminded of a long-ago chart-topper by Joni Mitchell, which featured this lyric: “You know I’d go back there tomorrow but for the work I’ve taken on, stoking the star-maker machinery behind the popular song.”
Joni may have been a sellout like the rest, I don’t know, but it sure was clever of her to embed an indictment of her own industry right smack in the middle of one of its money-making hits.
Here’s another mainstream phenomenon I don’t get excited about: shiny new cars. This is not a nice thing to say, but it seems for some locals that owning a massive new pickup with plenty of chrome and horsepower is more important than life itself. The only people you see driving old “beaters” anymore are guys who really use pickups in their work, obvious fuddy-duddies, meth addicts, the occasional teenager and me. I own a ’98 Honda Civic.
Moving on, let’s not forget the biggest mainstream fad of them all, at least since the dawning of the 21st century.
Tattoos? Yoga? Selfies? Fitness? Online shopping?
No, I’m talking about social media. Online interactivity is, of course, much more than just a fad. Social media represents nothing less than a paradigm shift in how humans communicate, and it has the revolutionary quality of providing a voice and platform for all. But the positives have been accompanied by so many negatives — like the disinformation quagmire that is currently endangering our nation’s very existence.
Either way, I avoid social media whenever I can, FOMO free.
As a newspaper editor, part of my job is to follow how this publication’s articles play on social media. I watch the comment threads on Facebook, Twitter and our own website, but unless there is a needed clarification to be made, I honestly have no desire to join in to these discussions, even when The Herald Journal is receiving heavy flack.
So that’s the scoop on this member of the mainstream media. I try to steer clear of the mainstream whenever I can.