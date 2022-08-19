Click, click, click.
As you no doubt know, media companies are focused heavily on how much internet traffic their websites generate because this can translate into more advertising dollars. But frankly, just about everybody in our society these days is obsessed with clicks … and likes and shares and thumbs-up emojis.
Getting attention seems to be what 21st Century life is all about, even for those who lay low, like your friendly neighbor internet troll. If they can’t upset somebody and see proof of it, do they really exist or are they like that tree that falls in the forest?
As a newspaper editor, I track clicks for a couple of reasons: first, because building readership is part of my job, second, because the data provides a very interesting glimpse into the local culture, which is valuable information for a journalist, and third, because like everybody else I crave that dopamine rush that comes when you see you’ve connected with people online.
I got a double dose of that rush just now, in fact, when I accessed the Herald Journal’s web traffic analytics for 2022 and saw a couple of news articles I wrote among the year’s top 10 click generators. The feeling exactly matched the pride I felt when my fifth-grade teacher complemented my writing during a school year marred by otherwise poor performance and bad behavior on my part.
It was a downer, however (a dopamine plunge?) to see that a lot of the important articles that both I and the rest of the Herald Journal staff worked hard on this year are missing from the list — victims of the public’s preference for tasty, bite-sized pieces of information.
The No. 1 article so far in 2022 is not one of those, but its success is another example of the internet’s bias toward certain things over others, in this case key words seized on by algorithms that perpetuate success.
That article, written two years ago, has been riding on the coattails of an international best-selling book that apparently continues to generate very high interest: the memoir “Educated,” in which author Tara Westover recounts her bizarre upbringing off the grid in Franklin County, Idaho. The Herald Journal article, based on an interview of Tara’s mother about her own memoir — written in response to her daughter’s — comes up high in internet search engines when Westover's readers go looking for more information on the subject.
The mother’s book is cleverly titled “Educating” instead of “Educated,” and our article about it has attracted more than 2,500 clicks a week now for more than 100 straight weeks. This year so far it has generated over 84,000 views.
Coming in at a distant second place with 46,000 clicks is a sports article from February many Cache Valley residents will remember. I suspect the high interest in this story is algorithm-related as well, since it dealt with a controversial situation repeated over and over in communities across the nation when high school athletic teams are accused of “running up the score” on their opponents.
In this case it was a 96-15 victory by the Ridgeline High School girls basketball team over Logan, which led to a one-game suspension of the Ridgeline coach. But she had a lot of locals on her side, and debate over the game raged for days. Not long before that game, national outrage erupted after a top-ranked Los Angeles high school football team defeated an opponent 106-0 without ever pulling its starting quarterback, and in Connecticut another girls basketball coach was suspended following a lopsided 92-4 victory.
Here are the other top attention-getting headlines at hjnews.com so far this year. I think readers will find the list interesting and generally predictable:
• Sky View principal says there’s no truth to rumor of litter boxes for student said to identify as a cat. Posted March 10 with 24,645 page views.
• Field of dreams: Smithfield family feels like temple site was fated. Posted April 1 with 22,929 page views.
• Logan Planning Commission to hold public hearing for Costco design. Posted Jan. 10 with 19,087 page views.
• Flight instructor, student killed in USU aviation crash near Mendon. Posted Jan. 24 with 16,558 page views.
• Slightly Off Center: As Logan buildings fall, memories of strip clubs, other tenants arise (a personal column by Dennis Hinkamp). Posted Feb, 25 with 15,814 page views.
• Dutch Bros opening raises traffic concerns on Main Street; Logan City says it’s handled. Posted Jan. 19, 13,645 page views.
• Logan bids Freedom Fire farewell, plans July 2 fireworks at Willow Park. Posted June 22 with 10,972 page views.
• Green Canyon hosts early graduation for terminally ill student. Posted Feb. 16 with 10,493 page views.
One thing that impresses me about this list is the variety of topics represented — from tragic to kooky to poignant to purely informational. That’s what newspapers are all about, and I’m proud of the local coverage our small reporting staff has been able to provide readers so far this year.
Of course, not all locals would agree with my assessment of our efforts. Last week a Herald Journal reader canceled her subscription with the following note:
“My week of newspaper reading is so much more for filling (sic) now that I don't subscribe to your empty nonsensical, sorry journalism newspaper. We are now subscribed to Epoch Times. Chock full of relevant articles. Useful, interesting and insightful.”
The Epoch Times? Do you mean the right-wing international newspaper with all the television commercials promoting “real news”?
OK lady, if that’s what you want. I suppose you can still get your local news from friends who do read The Herald Journal.