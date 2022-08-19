Charles McCollum 2021

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Click, click, click.

As you no doubt know, media companies are focused heavily on how much internet traffic their websites generate because this can translate into more advertising dollars. But frankly, just about everybody in our society these days is obsessed with clicks … and likes and shares and thumbs-up emojis.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you