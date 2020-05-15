To take a break from the COVID-19 crisis, I thought I’d devote this column to a little show-and-tell session from my cellphone camera. The space taken up by the photo montage is also giving the opinion page a break from the regular editorial cartoon, which more than likely would have dealt with the COVID-19 crisis. So this is a two-for-one deal.
I get around Logan a lot on my bicycle, sometimes taking the long way home. When I run across something interesting, I snap a picture of it (unless there’s a risk of getting shot at for being a suspected intruder).
Most of the photos here were taken during such excursions, and a couple of them led me on quests to find out more for the purpose of possible newspaper articles. I’ve thrown in a few extra photos just for the sake of conversation. Here’s a rundown:
1. Is this image tragic or funny? I guess it depends on whether anyone was badly injured in the wreck and who the big stuffed dog belonged to. I came across this curious sight in the parking lot of an auto repair shop in the industrial area on 200 North and about 800 West.
2. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, I was working on an article inspired by this old Cache Valley Cheese logo, which can be seen on a scrapped semi-trailer visible from the Herald Journal office on 10th West. It started with some research on the history of the iconic local brand and ended with the discovery that — brace yourselves — Cache Valley Cheese is no longer made in Cache Valley. It's actually produced in Fillmore, Utah, and Green Bay, Wisconsin. I still plan to write the article if I can ever get certain cheese executives to return emails and phone calls. Yeah, it appears to be guarded information.
3. Many readers will recognize this shuttered corner grocery just north of the Cache County Fairgrounds. I asked a friend to post my photo on the Cache Valley Memories webpage to see if anyone knew the store's history. Several people remember it from the 1960s as the Fairway Market or possibly the Fair View Market. I tried to locate the current property owner for more details but never was able to make the connection. Looks like the place could be revived and reopened, a la Herm’s Inn, if anyone had a mind to do it.
4. This is a sign I photographed at sunset while driving in Utah’s West Desert. It’s not easy to find the art installation south of Lucin known as the Sun Tunnels, and this sign doesn’t help matters since it’s pointing skyward and in the wrong direction. It makes for a wonderfully poetic visual statement, however.
5. Here is one of several panels on what might be called the “Wall of Mayors” at Logan City Hall. With just two more photos needed to fill this panel, it has for me a bit of a Mayan Calendar feel — or at least it did on the grim day in March that I found myself at City Hall, just as Logan supermarket shelves were going bare from pandemic-related food hording. Oops, I forgot we were taking a break from all that.
6. This Confederate flag license plate is very special to me, but not because I support the statement it makes. I wrote a column in early March expressing discomfort with locals displaying the rebel battle flag, but on the way home after finishing the piece I started having second thoughts, thinking it was too opinionated and wondering if I exaggerated the prevalence of the symbol around here. I stopped at Smith’s with all of this running through my mind, and what’s in the parking stall directly across from mine but this truck! I decided not to kill the column.
7. I bought a blow-up Bozo the Clown punching bag for the Herald Journal newsroom last fall after a particularly difficult period for our shrinking news staff. It has actually only received a few little bops so far and seems to be holding air quite well. OK, I will admit to punching it a bit harder than usual last week while the newspaper was taking a beating for articles on the youth-baseball issue in Providence — articles I firmly stand behind, by the way, both for accuracy and ethical handling. But there we go on COVID-19 again.
8. The graffiti-covered old mill property on 1st South is another well-known sight for Logan residents in addition to being an old stomping ground for many a Logan High graduate. But it won’t be around much longer with construction of an apartment complex slated to begin soon. I was amazed the first time I put my head through the window at left and looked down. It’s a pretty interesting place, and if you ever get a chance, read up on the fire that destroyed the Thatcher Mill and Elevator Company there in 1946.
9. Along with a giant old ship anchor, this is one of many interesting sights at the former LeGrande Johnson office and construction yard on 100 South, right by the entrance to Stewart Nature Park. If the Bozo punching bag doesn’t do its job, I might just hop the fence, fire up that old rig and head out to the West Desert, abandoning a lifetime in journalism to become some sort of weird wandering mystic seen only occasionally while tooling past the Sun Tunnels — flat tires and all.