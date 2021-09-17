My son, granddaughter and I committed a criminal act a couple of weeks ago and had the time of our lives.
We trespassed on the old Thatcher Mill property on 100 South that is slated for demolition in the near future. It wasn’t a planned thing; we just happened to be driving by on a lazy Sunday afternoon and decided to stop and look around.
It turned out to be more like an urban archaeological expedition than a casual stroll.
My 7-year-old granddaughter, Victoria, was so fascinated by the experience that she asked what other abandoned places around Cache Valley we could explore. Horrifyingly, the former St. Anne’s Retreat in Logan Canyon came to mind. We won’t be making that trip, at least not without permission, and I should say I am not encouraging any Herald Journal readers to do what we did. It was wrong, but as a chronicler of local life, I simply couldn’t help myself and now can’t help writing about it.
I should say there is a no-trespassing sign at the mill ruins, but after peering down through the open window in the old stone wall that faces 100 South, we were irresistibly drawn in. As a former Logan High School student, my 33-year-old son, Sam, naturally knew of a pathway down to the mill stream. Yep, like a people who grew up in Logan over the past 50 years, he’d been down there a time or two.
I didn’t ask him if he did any of the graffiti, which incidentally adds to the fascination of the place almost as much as the old stonework. I doubt he did. He’d never have wasted his money on spray paint when there were forbidden video games to buy.
Now I’m going to make another confession that might get me into more trouble than I'm already facing. After checking out the ruins, we walked downstream along the rushing canal that once powered the Thatcher Mill and found ourselves at the abandoned Wonder Bread building directly across from Logan High. It was full of graffiti, too, along with many other signs of juvenile mischief.
We got away from of there pretty quickly before Victoria had a chance to really take in some of the words painted on the walls.
Surprisingly for a second grader, Victoria had a lot of questions about the history of the mill. I told her the little bit I knew, which included the story of how the large, mostly wooden structure burned down one icy cold night in the winter of 1946.
As the story goes, a small fire broke out and was extinguished around 10 o’clock that evening, which prompted one of the mill managers to stay the night to keep an eye on things. Some time after midnight, he stepped out for something to eat at a nearby cafe, and when he returned, the fire had reignited, eventually destroying the building.
I told Victoria that the manager could see the fire start back up from the window of the cafe, and this detail intrigued her, but looking back at an old newspaper clipping, I discovered I got this wrong.
I also mistakenly told Sam and Victoria that the site was going to be preserved as part of the Mill Creek apartment complex project on the property. That was one option being considered by the developers after the Logan Historical Preservation Committee prohibited demolition of the ruins last year. But engineers subsequently deemed preservation a dangerous proposition, and the committee last May reversed itself and OK’d demolition with the provision that some of the original stones be used for a commemorative wall and plaza that will include relics, a water feature and interpretive plaques telling the history of the Thatcher Mill.
The mill has a storied history going back to 1860 and was once likely the largest flour mill in Utah and Idaho. And there is a separate, unwritten history of the site spanning the 75 years following the fire. That’s a story of countless teenage experiences among those old rock ruins, which of course won’t be documented on any plaques. It will exist only in people’s memories.
Last week I contacted a long-time former owner of the property who chuckled when I told her about my family’s trespassing adventure. She said although trespassers were an ongoing headache for her over the years, not all of them caused trouble and she understood the allure of the property.
“It’s a fascinating place, and I know why people want to go down there,” she said.
I went on to tell her about our side trip to the Wonder Bread store, and after hearing her response, I was the one doing the chuckling.
“Interesting. I’d like to do that too,” she said.