Always on the lookout for things to write about, I snap a lot of photos around Logan. Pictures also come from people in the community. Not all of these result in articles, but I hate to see even half-formed story ideas go to waste, so the photos often wind up on this page with this column, where each subject can at least get a little ink.
The five female bikers pictured in photo No. 1 above certainly fall in this category. If they were a local motorcycle group, this newspaper probably would have already done a story about them, but as it happens they were just passing through.
The group represents the Seattle branch of an international women’s “motorcycle collective” called the Litas, and when I took this picture at one of the Main Street Maverik stations, they were four-days into a tour of the West that included a stop in Salt Lake City to pick up a custom bike (the one in the middle with the white gas tank).
They gave me a card listing their email address, website and Facebook page. The club’s slogan, featured on the card in Gothic type, is “Raise Hell, Babes!”
The next two photos, placed together under No. 2, portray a high school ritual that, though not unique to Cache Valley, seems to have really found a special place in the local culture. It’s the practice of young men placing elaborate homecoming and prom invitations on young women’s front porches late at night, to which the girls respond in kind.
Most of the invitations involve novelty gifts and a poster featuring a play on words, like this one prepared by Logan High senior Porter Douglas and delivered with a goldfish in a bowl. The acceptance note came with a Little Caesar’s pizza and plays off the restaurant’s slogan.
Porter said although he faithfully carried out the tradition with a group of friends, there were really no surprises. His actual invitation was made in person ahead of time.
“I knew she was going to say yes, but part of all the fun is asking with the poster and stuff,” he said.
But what if the girl says no?
That’s covered in the custom, too. The disappointing news is usually delivered in a creative way, such as a chair on the suitor’s porch with a note saying “Sorry, I have to sit this one out” or a can of Orange Crush with the message “I’m crushed to say I’ve accepted another invitation.”
Photo No. 7 is evidence of a different kind of late-night youth activity that I came across one morning last week.
Many locals have probably noticed the bicycle-riding plaster-and-wire sculpture on display outside the Victorian Rose Boutique on 1st East in Logan. When I contacted store owner Linda Messmer to talk about the vandalism shown here, she said a man told her he saw some kids knock the sculpture over, but a good Samaritan apparently righted it before Messmer even noticed it herself.
Messmer said the piece was produced by a USU art student sometime ago, and she acquired it to make a fun display outside her shop. The paint job and accessories are her own work.
A sculpture of another sort is shown in photo No. 6. Although this has been on permanent display by the historic Thatcher Mansion on 1st South for more than a decade, I never noticed it until a couple of weeks ago and I can find no mention of it in the Herald Journal archives.
According to a plaque at its base, this glass and metal work by Doug Adams is titled “Repurposed Rejects” and was installed on Earth Day 2011 with the help of a grant from the Utah Division of Arts & Museums and LeGrand Johnson Construction.
Passers-by can ring the bell. It makes a beautiful sound, but I’ll warn you it’s quite loud and you’ll probably attract some attention.
None of the other three photos in today’s montage really qualify as subjects for a newspaper feature article, except perhaps on a very, very slow news day.
Photo No. 3 shows one of Hyde Park’s quaint old street signs. Photo No. 5 shows a personalized license plate I see around Logan all the time and have always wondered about. And photo No. 4, featuring an old Sioux grain bin near the Beehive Grill in Logan, serves as a reminder that even properties in the center of town were once rural.
Hope you enjoyed today’s virtual tour. If you see something interesting around the valley, send me a picture.