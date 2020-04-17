A string of insults directed at me in a phone call to the newspaper last week included an obscene name I haven’t heard since junior high school.
It made me laugh out loud.
It was hard to take the call seriously after the elderly gentleman on the other end of the line announced he is the rightful prime minister of Canada who has been prevented from taking office because of a deep conspiracy. “The Mormons” apparently had something to do with this plot, which is why he decided to disclose it all to a Utah newspaper.
Caller ID did in fact indicate the man’s phone number was from Canada, but that didn’t add any credibility to his claims. After listening for about five minutes, I was eventually able to break into the monologue long enough to say I had no idea what he was talking about and needed to get back to work. That’s when the insults rained down.
It was one of several out-of-the-ordinary calls, emails and other items to come across my desk in another surreal week since the coronavirus pandemic upended all of our lives. Surreal in some ways, anyway. Just plain sobering in others.
Check out the photo here that was taken by a woman in Smithfield. It shows a guy walking down her residential street wearing the garb and mask of a 17th century “plague doctor.” Talk about black humor!
Newsrooms hardly receive anything by the U.S. Mail anymore, but I got a couple of items from the postman that were in keeping with the tone set throughout the week.
One was a letter and book from a Rexburg, Idaho, man promoting the idea of floating “hospital airships” to deliver medical services and supplies around the world — an idea he’s pitched to investors unsuccessfully for 40 years but whose time he now believes has come. In his book, “Lighter than Air Angels,” Darrell Campbell proposes his turtle-shaped flying machines for more than just medical purposes. At one point over the years he had envisioned floating tabernacles and temples, and he actually approached a Latter-day Saint apostle with the concept, to no avail.
Another item in the mail was a lengthy, handwritten letter from an Idaho jail inmate. He wants a journalist to take up his crusade against “mass incarceration” of individuals for minor offenses, something he argues is being carried out by a corrupt justice system solely to profit private prison owners.
Who knows, there might be something to the claim, but when I looked up the inmate online, I discovered he’s been convicted on three separate occasions for domestic violence, the latest being a felony conviction accompanied by a charge of witness intimidation. I suppose readers can judge for themselves whether these are “minor offenses.”
The week brought a steady stream of phone calls and emails from local residents related to coronavirus, but surprisingly we also received complaints about of litany of other local issues, from alleged sexual harassment in the workplace to perceived incidents of gouging by local landlords. It’s as if the circumstances created by the pandemic are bringing all kinds of things to a boil.
To get out of the office for a bit, I took a drive around Logan to see what was going on. It turned out to be an interesting excursion.
On the lawn of a west-side home, I noticed a colorful display of home-sewn face masks next to a sign inviting passers-by to take one free. The resident there told me she has given away more than 180 masks so far, but she politely declined my offer to do an article on her efforts.
Around the corner from her house, I saw and photographed the chalk drawing shown here with its uplifting message.
As I drove through the USU campus, I noticed a large group of seagulls circling above Old Main Hill. Sure enough, the gulls were there to feast on the remnants of the annual Easter egg roll, an unofficial Cache Valley tradition. There were quite a few shells scattered along the hillside but nothing compared to past years. Still, I had to wonder what circumstances it would take to ever derail this local ritual. A sharknado?
Another thing the pandemic hasn’t stopped is construction, and there is quite a bit of that going on at USU and elsewhere. Out past the old landfill on the Valley View Highway, work on the city’s new $110 million wastewater treatment facility is going gangbusters, with two massive cranes in operation. There’s also roadwork in progress here and there.
I noticed some street workers huddled together talking and wondered if social distancing is something they take seriously. It occurred to me this might be a tough-guy thing — men not wanting to show they’re afraid, or actually not being afraid, of some stupid virus.
Knowing I might get barked at, I texted a building-foreman friend of mine (a tough guy himself) to weigh in on this, and he totally discounted machismo.
“Everybody should be practicing social distancing,” he said. “We do the best we can, but sometimes it takes more than two hands to perform a task.”
He didn’t exactly bark at me, but he did add a wisecrack I can’t repeat here. Like that insult hurled by Canada’s true prime minister, it made me laugh out loud.