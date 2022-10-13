A new Logan resident I interviewed a couple of years ago told her husband she would only move here under one condition: that they find a home on “The Boulevard.”
It’s actually just called Boulevard on maps, but I’ve never heard anybody forego the "the" when referring to the winding diagonal road that passes by the Logan LDS Temple and runs along Logan Bluff. The couple wasn’t able to get one of the coveted homes on the street but found another one very close, and as far as I know they’re enjoying life at what has to be one of the most quaint and scenic settings in Cache Valley — or anywhere.
What made the area even more livable was a series of traffic-routing moves several years back that stopped the masses from using it as a shortcut between South Main Street and Utah State University. So there’s not much traffic to disturb the peace, except a fairly steady trickle of pedestrians, cyclists and other quietly propelled people using the wide sidewalk along the bluff that was completed in 2016 as a link in the Logan City Trail System.
If you’ve never walked or ridden a bike on that route, I highly recommend it. It’s one of those urban amenities that’s worth every penny, providing a community-friendly corridor enjoyed by all. There are charming Tudor homes and bungalows on one side and a sweeping, high-perch view of southern Cache Valley on the other, punctuated with the architectural exclamation point of the Logan Temple.
Stop for a break at one of the benches overlooking the Island, and you’ll feel the effects of this unique and almost magical urban locale for days.
“I love it, I love it," said Logan Realtor Jette Youngblood who takes lunchtime walks there from her close-by office. "The view from the Boulevard is one of the most beautiful views in valley.”
I called Jette while randomly searching for a real estate professional to talk about the allure of the Boulevard for homebuyers, not knowing she had more than just a professional connection to the place. She confirmed what I suspected — that houses rarely become available there because it’s seen as such a special location.
One fairly new Boulevard property owner watched the housing market with his wife for years before finally seeing a listing and jumping at it. USU music professors Timothy Chenette and Sara Bakker, who came to Logan from Massachusetts nine years ago, had a structure-moving company haul away the small, flat-roofed house built on the property in 1953 and plan to put in a new house.
“We’ve always wanted to live there since we moved to Logan,” Chenette told me. “We’ve lived on Second East for a while and we like living close to downtown, but the view there is just incredible, and we felt pretty lucky to be able to purchase a lot three years ago. It’s our dream spot. It’s a nice, quiet street and we love how so many people walk by, run, walk their dogs and bike.”
Chenette said the new house will be modern, but not shockingly so, and the couple plans to incorporate many sustainability features such as geothermal heating. Something tells me their family and their new home will blend in well with the ambience of the street, because they obviously appreciate what’s already there.
The photo montage accompanying this column includes a section of an 1875 illustrated map of Logan that shows an early iteration of the Boulevard before construction of the temple and university. At that time, as you can see, the temple plateau was designated as a city park.
Geologists credit the stunning landscape through this part of Logan to the “alluvial fan” formed by the Logan River flowing out of the Bear River Mountains and cutting through "beach material" left by ancient Lake Bonneville. The result is high bluffs (Logan Bluff and Cliffside) on two sides of a floodplain (the Island).
I remember hearing talk at one time about the possibility of a suspension bridge connecting the bluffs. You have to seriously doubt that would ever happen, but it would certainly be something to see and travel across.
Not all of the photos here are from the Boulevard, and that’s because it’s not just this roadway but the entirety of Logan Bluff I wanted to marvel about when I set out to write this column.
The top photo was taken at dawn looking toward the Wellsvilles from USU’s Huntsman Hall, the highest point of the bluff. Below that is a view of the old “Long Dugway” road that now serves as a trail, and next to that is a USU student doing a chalk drawing in one of the tunnels between the bluff and the university.
Chalk is left in the tunnel for anyone to use, and on this day a statistics student was having fun adding the “standard deviation” equation to the other colorful drawings and messages.
What I didn't show here is the popular improved trail segment running along the side of the bluff from the Short Dugway to First Dam or the enchanting old rock stairways leading to the trail from Canyon Road.
All of these features make this part of Logan a truly special place to all who pass through or tarry there. You might call it life elevated.
