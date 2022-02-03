What’s gone is gone — nothing more so than a building.
When they send in the heavy equipment to raze a long-standing structure, it is erased from existence in a way that leaves no doubt about the transitory nature of the man-made world. And for those of us with a strong sense of place, the sudden absence of a once-vibrant enclosure leaves a haunting echo.
Most Cache Valley residents saw the videos being shared on social media this week of those giant excavators pulling down the facade of the Emporium building in downtown Logan, saw it freakishly fold in upon itself and collapse into dust and rubble.
It was a stunning sight, and it really drove home the point of impermanence, just like the building sitting vacant for years drove home the point of decline, just like the building in its heyday spoke of community and commerce.
I personally am not upset about the loss of the Emporium, considering its deteriorating condition, and I hope the plaza planned by the current city administration will help rejuvenate downtown. But I spoke to a couple of local residents this week who were very sad to see the building go. One of them was a long-time janitor there who actually lived in an apartment in the basement some of his 17 years on staff.
“I just cried. I literally busted into tears watching it crumble,” said John McDowell, who is now retired and living in Preston. “I lived down there for three years, worked in there day in and day out, knew every inch of the place, and I’ll tell you there was a lot of spirit in that building.”
McDowell recognized much of the rubble. The orange railings from the staircase that zigzagged past shops on its way to the Coppermill restaurant particularly stood out. Then he saw something in the wreckage that really touched a nerve: the remains of the large chandelier that hung from the top of the Emporium’s domed ceiling, the building’s signature design element.
McDowell was upset that nobody bothered to salvage the chandelier, and after speaking to him, I made a couple of phone calls to try to find out myself.
Logan Assistant City Engineer Tom Dickinson, who oversaw the demolition, said the McKay family that owned the building for years had first rights to all salvage and chose to leave the chandelier. Then the city also decided to leave it.
“A lot of people said, ‘Hey, that’s a neat thing, we should get it,’ but it was just such a massive feat that no one wanted to take it on,” Dickinson said.
A leftover artifact that did get salvaged and sold was a large safe door from one of the adjoining buildings, also slated for demolition. It fetched around $1,000 at a city surplus sale.
Neither Dickinson nor McDowell knew the origins of the chandelier, and with little time to pursue the matter this week, I was unable find out anything either. McDowell speculated it might have dated back to the days when JCPenney occupied the building, which records tell us was from 1926 to 1976. However, Dickinson said he spoke to someone — whose name now escapes him — that actually helped bend the metal rods used in the chandelier, which would seem to rule out it going back that far.
But what’s gone is gone. Most of what now remains from the Emporium, Penney’s and earlier businesses on the site are just photographs and memories.
McDowell’s memories won’t fade soon.
“It was was a beautiful experience being able to work in an iconic, beautiful building. There was a lot of history there,” he said.
Among other things, McDowell loved the views afforded by the building. When he lived in the basement and was the only one inside, he’d often go on the top floor or even the roof to enjoy a clear vista of the Wellsvilles or a “perfect” early morning view of the Logan Temple.
Being alone in the Emporium also exposed him to some interesting late-night noises and other phenomena, such as a vending machine that spit out change when nobody was around like some one-armed bandit from the "Twilight Zone."
“I’d wake up and I’d hear ‘ching, ching, ching, ching.’ Then when I’d get the lights turned on there would be change all over the floor in front of the vending machine,” he said.
Early some mornings, the live-in janitor would also hear the sound of water running and children splashing and playing in the water, “but there was nothing there.”
When I suggested the noise might have come through pipes from somewhere else in town, he responded: “I don’t ever recollect there was a swimming hole in that neck of the woods.”
If the walls could talk, right? But of course those walls are now gone, leaving only a haunting echo.