A James Taylor song comes to mind occasionally when I visit old haunts and reflect on people and places.
Many readers will remember the song “Her Town Too.” It was playing on the radio a lot in 1981 along with other hits like “9 to 5,” “Lady,” “The Boy From New York City” and “Hit Me with Your Best Shot.”
The song is about a couple breaking up and how their hometown and mutual friends no longer belong to her, or as the chorus puts it, “It used to be her town.” It’s a sad scenario that I’m sure a lot of people can relate to.
“Her Town Too” popped in my head a couple of mornings ago when I went by the old Herald Journal office in downtown Logan and saw all of the changes on the block where I worked for more than 20 years. I’m a foreigner there now, but I once had the rhythms of that city block in my bones, right down to the habits of the stray cats.
The block I’m talking about is the one on the southwest corner of 4th North and Main Street. Typical of several city blocks in Logan, it’s a menagerie of new and old businesses, tidy and junky homes, professional offices, apartments and parking lots.
One of its unique features is an alleyway intersecting the entire block, and this is actually the primary access to a couple of businesses. When I arrived in 1995, a sea of junk cars decorated much of the south end, compliments of a couple of notable business owners. This contrasted sharply with the posh legal offices in the three-story building on the northeast corner, where Washington Federal Bank also does business.
But city blocks are large — approximately 10 acres each in downtown Logan — so what happens on one end of a block might never even be noticed by the people who live and work on the other end. I notice because I’ve always had a thing about places and a tendency to nose around.
The newspaper office occupied a building on the south end of this particular block among the junk cars, two old houses and Leo’s China Town restaurant, which eventually gave way to Rita’s Mexican Bakery and is currently unoccupied. The HJ building now looks a lot different and has some spiffy new high-tech companies in it, but the big change on the block has been the razing of two buildings facing Main Street that were purchased by the Logan RDA.
These were vacant and deteriorating eyesores, but their absence is a bit startling when you first notice it while driving by on Main Street. Still standing but coming down soon is the long-abandoned back section of one of those buildings, which county records indicate once housed part of the Lundberg Motor Company, a car dealership started in 1947.
I took a lot of walks through and around that block over two decades and drove each and every shortcut through the various parking lots. My memories of the place are myriad.
I can still see fresh graffiti on the building walls in the alley, still hear music pouring out of Club NVO on Saturday nights, still smell the ink from the newspaper's rolling presses, and still feel the impact from the sometimes huge potholes in the parking lots.
I remember shopping in the original KSM music store on Main Street, where a ghost reportedly roamed the rooms, and eating at both a deserted Leo’s China Town and a thriving Happy Sushi. I just happened to be looking out the front window of the Herald Journal office one day as cops were leading a pair of handcuffed boys into the police station. They turned out to be the assailants of Deserae Turner.
One of the denizens of the block was legendary Logan resident Isabel Katana, who passed by occasionally in her wheelchair to get some fresh air and pick berries from a neglected bush hanging over a rental-home fence. Isabel, in her 90s at that time, was well known for her good works in the community and for calling in regularly to the Utah Public Radio talk show “Access Utah.” Her 2008 obituary, which I just now pulled up on the internet, had a couple of paragraphs that she personally wrote, and one of them said this:
"I impacted this place, loved and was loved. I did all I could for all I could reach and touch and care for."
While I'm tearing up, I might as well mention a couple of other tender moments connected to that place. Two involve stick “boat” races in the cool, clear irrigation water flowing down the gutter on 300 North, first with my son as a little boy and two decades later with his daughter as a little girl. Then there were several times I defied management orders and intercepted employees arriving at work in the HJ parking lot to warn them they were about to get laid off and say I was sorry.
The newspaper has been sold since those intense downsizing days, which explains why we moved out of the building.
But it used to be my block.
The reason for my recent trip there was to get a car window replaced at one of the automotive shops in the alley. The first thing that caught my attention there was a newly paved entry to the block from 1st West, made possible by the removal of an ugly old wall — in other words, a new shortcut. When I left with my repaired car, you better know I made use of the passage. It runs right between two houses. Pure joy.
Every city block has stories to tell, and as I drove back to work that day to the Herald Journal’s new office on 10th West, it occurred to me that my old downtown block probably has more than most, 99 percent of which will never be told.
With that in mind, I’ve decided to leave readers with an interesting and somewhat mysterious story that would probably be buried forever if not shared here. It came from an elderly visitor to the newspaper about 10 years ago who I’m not sure is still alive. I didn’t know how to confirm his story, or theory I should say, so it never saw print, but it occurs to me now there’d be no harm in repeating the rough outlines with the clear understanding that nothing is certain.
The man grew up on the block we’ve been talking about in the 1940s and ’50s, and he remembered a curious thing about a small group of apartments on the second floor of one of the buildings there: They were occupied by an ever-changing procession of young women.
Before you jump to the conclusion I did, I’ll tell you his theory, which was pretty well supported by a number of his own observations and a couple of old records. He believed the apartments were used by a local church bishop, his bishop at that time, to provide temporary shelter for unwed mothers — mothers referred to him by LDS authorities in Salt Lake City.
In those days, having a child out of wedlock carried great social stigma, and it makes sense that church leaders would want to provide a place for young, unmarried pregnant girls away from their hometowns and wards where shunning was a grim possibility.
So yeah, city blocks have a lot of stories to tell, and I obviously experienced just one small chapter in the life of this one.