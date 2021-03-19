Oh my gosh, Don Dunbar died.
One of Cache Valley’s biggest characters of the past half century is no longer with us, and I have a feeling a few people out there aren’t that upset about the loss. You read that correctly.
Don was an outspoken “constitutionalist” and harsh critic of the local power structure who wound up in jail a few times for breaking protective orders against him. But probably most notably, some people thought he committed a murder and got away with it.
The suspicion is something Don brought up to me one time without any prompting, and he of course denied being a murderer.
Over the years, I developed a friendly relationship with the guy, or maybe I should call it a listening relationship (me listening to him speak his piece). It didn’t start out that way, however.
I first encountered Don Dunbar about 25 years ago in the lobby of the old Herald Journal office on 300 North. I was new in Cache Valley, and one of my first introductions to the local populace was this large man in a cowboy hat pointing a finger in my face and chewing me out over who knows what. I think it might have been my skepticism about his claim that local judges were serving illegally because they never took an oath of office.
When my wife informed me a few days later that a guy named Don had knocked on the door of our home and dropped off a package, I was, one, a little disturbed that someone I’d clashed with at work would track me down and, two, a little hesitant to open it. The package turned out to be a couple of cassette tapes featuring talks by noted right-wing pontificator Cleon Skousen, who I later learned Don greatly admired and apparently knew personally.
At that time, I had no idea who Skousen was and no desire to hear what he had to say. After learning more about him, I still didn’t and don’t. But over the years I got a pretty good sense of the teachings from dozens of phone conversations and visits from Don. Thankfully, only a couple more of these visits were to my home, although my wife didn’t seem put off by him at all, because he did have a sort of boisterous, chummy way about him — at least when he wasn’t getting riled up at you.
Don wrote a lot of letters to the editor espousing constitutionalist and “sovereign citizen” beliefs, often with reference to local officials he deemed corrupt. I have a policy of publishing virtually all letters submitted, provided they don’t pose a libel risk for the newspaper or drift from opinion to reporting of unverified facts, and I think that’s what eventually endeared me to Don, along with letting him talk at length without interruption.
The fact that this in many ways outrageous guy would get ink in the paper made some people mad, and I can think of two occasions when local residents who had “a history” with him came into the Herald Journal office to complain. It was one of these individuals who told me Don was a suspect in the death of his stepfather — something I should state clearly and emphatically I have never been able to verify through police records.
The death occurred in the spring of 1983, the year heavy rains and flooding sent a river of water down State Street in Salt Lake City. The Logan River was past flood stage on May 29 that year when 68-year-old Claude Staples was reported missing and believed drowned.
Staples was a well-known Box Elder County rancher who married Don’s widowed mother, Leah Ann, and moved in with her on a beautiful piece of property at the east end of 200 South in Logan that once was home to a riding stable and popular dance barn. The place had been the pride and joy of Don’s natural father, Marvin, a former rodeo cowboy who was struck and killed by lightning in 1963.
According to old newspaper clippings I dug up on microfilm, Don’s mother reported Staples missing and feared he might have fallen into the river’s high water. When she went out looking for him, she discovered his walking cane abandoned on the deck of a small bridge crossing the river on the back of the property. The next day, searchers found Staples' body under some logs about a quarter mile downstream.
The newspaper never reported any suspicion surrounding the death — at least not that I could find — and a phone call to Logan police produced nothing. They apparently have no records dating back that far. But the Don Dunbar nemesis who first told me the story said there was an investigation and that Don was a suspect.
“Witnesses reported seeing his truck parked just across the river in River Heights,” he told me.
Although not knowing that I knew about the case, Don blurted out one time that some people accused him of killing his stepfather. He adamantly denied this and insisted he had a strong alibi.
“I was up Logan Canyon that day and can prove it,” he said.
Our conversation didn’t go beyond this, so I don’t know if Don had a conflict with Staples, and he might not have admitted it anyway. But it’s clear from another source, a book Don wrote about his rodeo champion dad, that he wasn’t happy with his mother.
The book, titled “Born to Ride: The Marvin Dunbar Story,” is available online. I have not read it, but the description on Amazon provides a window into Don’s relationship with his mother and perhaps by extension his step-father.
“This biography is about an American born cowboy (1910-1963) who mastered the arena events and became a champion of Rodeo. (America's number one sport.) It is the first in a trilogy, and of the saga detailing the rise and fall of a self-made rancher and beautiful woman who, driven by selfishness and pride, destroyed her own family.”
The rest is frankly too harsh to repeat here. You can find the book synopsis online if you’re curious. I should note that Leah Ann Wood Dunbar Staples died in 2012 at Sunshine Terrace nursing home before Don started trying to sell his book. Many people may not know this, but you can’t be sued for defaming a deceased person, so that would have given Don license to say anything he wished about his mother.
All this goes way deeper into someone’s family than I want to get or intended to get when I started this column. My sole purpose here, really, is to note the passing of an individual whose sojourn in our little corner of the world was noteworthy in many ways.
We’ll probably never know what happened that day on the bridge over the roaring Logan River. I wish now I would have pressed Don for his side of the story.