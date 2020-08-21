What is it about abandoned old houses?
For me, and I suspect most people, walking past or through vacated and deteriorating old houses strikes a chord deep in the psyche. They conjure up all sorts of images about who might have lived there and what became of the occupants. And if you let your imagination run wild, the answers to your questions seem to be whispered back by the creaky floors and the wind whistling through broken windows.
Abandoned houses are both inviting and forbidding at the same time. They beckon us to come inside if we dare, and when there is a “No Trespassing” sign on the premises, the lure is somehow magnified.
The photo you see at right was taken this week outside one of five vacant houses on First East in Logan, purchased several years ago to make room for the controversial Garff Gardens apartment and townhome development. I have to admit I ignored a trespassing warning to take the picture, but that abandoned-house allure got a hold of me and it only required a few steps off the sidewalk.
Is the stuffed doll in the chair a Cabbage Patch Kid or a Teletubby? Whatever it is, it adds a Stephen King ambience to the property and makes you hope nothing bad befell the child it belonged to. Certainly the doll is destined for the landfill when the wrecking crew comes to tear down the house, but in the meantime it will make a great Halloween decoration right where it sits.
I haven’t been down that Logan block for some time, and when I saw the row of vacant old homes on Tuesday I wondered if the planned housing complex there had been delayed or cancelled, which would be pretty newsworthy considering the protracted process it went through for ultimate approval.
A spokesman for the City of Logan said his office hasn’t heard from the developer, Trent Cragun, but officials received an inquiry from a prospective buyer of the property and were starting to think Cragun was walking away from the project.
Contacted by The Herald Journal, Cragun said the development is still on and has only been slowed somewhat as he settles details on how to handle the old houses.
“We’re actually working through the homes right now. They had asbestos in them, and so we had a mediation company come in and give a bid on it,” Cragun said. “We were originally going to move them … so we took about six months and did a study on that, but it came back and said they’re unmovable.”
In my discussion with Cragun, it was clear he doesn’t want any more negative publicity about the development, which was reduced in size, reauthorized and renamed L59 Apartments early this year. No matter what side of the development issue you’re on, you can’t blame him for that.
“I don’t want to cause the neighborhood anymore grief than they’ve already experienced. It’s going to be a beautiful project as it’s been passed, so we're being cautious and making sure we’re taking all the steps to make it successful,” he said.
When Cragun mentioned asbestos removal, I immediately thought of another abandoned house full of asbestos that I took a picture of recently, and it occurred to me that this is the real Halloween nightmare associated with deserted old homes — not ghosts but lurking carcinogenic substances.
Until it was razed about two months ago, the house I’m talking about, shown in the second photo here, was one of the last standing turn-of-the-century homes on the north end of town. It was located at 310 W. 1000 North.
A history buff friend of mine, Paul Hodgins, drew my attention to the house built in 1904, saying he believed it may have been the first home on 10th North, but someone I spoke with subsequently disputed that, saying his wife’s family built a home across the road earlier than that.
I set out to find out the history of this home and this section of Logan but honestly ran out of gas after a couple of phone calls. Getting the story right would have required a dozen more calls and a trip to the County Recorder’s Office for a long session with old ledger books.
The day I took the photo, a crew was removing asbestos and had a large hose running through a second story window. A couple of days later, the house — with all of its creaks and lingering memories (and left-behind dolls, if there were any) — was gone.
The five vacant houses on First East are almost as old. Two were built in 1910, and the others date back to 1909, 1913 and 1924. If those walls could talk, I’m sure they’d have a lot of stories to tell.