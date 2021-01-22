Even though I make a living dealing with words, I’m frankly fed up with them.
I’m especially tired of argumentative words, which I see a lot of as the guy putting together the Herald Journal opinion page and reviewing comments on the newspaper’s internet posts. When every argument has been made a zillion times in a zillion different ways, and none of them has changed anybody’s mind about anything, a person gets word indigestion. I’m sure many of you have it too. Heck, our whole society has it.
Alka-Seltzer won’t help. Fresh air is the only cure.
Remember that odd Beatles song “Revolution Number 9” that wasn’t a song at all but rather a soundscape of street noise, backward music loops and the indistinguishable babble of modern life? The song was hard to take — one of those album offerings that prompted you to walk over to the turntable, carefully lift the needle and advance to the next track. That’s the way I feel right now after four years with a front-row seat to all the bickering. I just hope we can pick up and drop the needle cleanly on something like “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” without scratching the record too severely and creating a skip.
We need to move past all the surface noise and even language itself to a whole new way of being, I contend. Words, words and more words have been strung together forward, backward and in diabolically distorted ways by clandestine actors, and look where’s it’s gotten us. At each other’s throats. To diffuse all the arguments and hard feelings, how about we all just back off and “be” for awhile and see where that takes us.
The picture I’ve brought today for show-and-tell is not words. It’s a representation of something expressing in a different way, something arising in real life that can only be found by inhaling the moment at hand — just being, in other words. I hate to even try to describe this picture, thereby diminishing that moment’s aliveness (am I using that word correctly?), but of course I can’t help myself.
Let’s start with the fact that this scene is infused with sunshine, fresh air and wispy clouds — all existing far beyond and unfazed by the realm of words. Add a lot of bright colors and cuteness and we’re even farther away from the endless utterings of partisans, pundits, Twitter trolls and critical commenters of every kind.
The girl in the photo is my 7-year-old granddaughter, Victoria, hamming it up for the camera before giving one of her stuffed animals a sled ride at Mt. Logan Park last Sunday. Before the sunny afternoon faded, “Husky” became a minor celebrity on the sledding hills in addition to taking in quite a bit of moisture, which probably isn’t too good for a stuffed animal.
Four other realities that don’t rely on words were present and shimmering that afternoon: delight, fantasy, a sense of community and, in the heart of one proud grandfather, love. We do have words for these things, but like the taste and texture of a fresh piece of pineapple, they can only really be known by experiencing them.
Behind my kooky, colorful granddaughter is another generator of delight and community that you may have already noticed. It’s a tree filled with winter hats and gloves left behind on the sledding hills by all the children enjoying the winter fun there. Where there are kids playing, there are always items left behind. Nobody to my knowledge reserved that tree for just one political party, one ethnicity or one income level. It’s a place for one and all to recover belongings, and it's a fun way to serve that purpose.
Victoria and I got home with our hats and gloves intact plus a little glow from both the sun and the experience. Another plus is that by publishing her picture here, I thankfully didn’t have to use as many words as usual to fill this space, which is good because I’m all worded out for the moment.