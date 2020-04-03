I was working all alone in The Herald Journal office two Sundays ago, editing and formatting the newspaper’s Latter-Day Living section, when I suddenly and unexpectedly broke down in tears.
This wasn’t just the watery eyes we’ve all experienced while watching a poignant movie or hearing about something sad. This was sobbing.
I was sobbing, I believe, from the accumulated pressures brought on by current events — pressures experienced not just in my own life, which have been minimal so far, but those inflicted upon the entire global population by the coronavirus pandemic. How can you watch it and not be affected? Everything is happening so fast and the future seems so uncertain that it just became too hard for me to process, I guess.
Tears, moans and mucus were the result.
As an adult, I have had three other episodes like this. They’ve been spread out decades apart, thankfully, although I have to say a good wail isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s therapeutic.
One of the instances I’m talking about was a reaction to my mother’s death. She died tragically when I was a teenager, but amazingly the big emotional punch didn’t hit me until about 20 years later, when one day I inadvertently tapped into all the pent-up emotions involving her that I’d been stuffing down all those years.
Another big emotional release resulted from a week-long ordeal in the 1980s trying to locate an individual very close to me who’d gone missing. I eventually got a call from a police department in a remote New Mexico town where he’d been detained and was acting irrationally. Come to find out, he was on a manic swing — something nobody saw coming and few people knew anything about in those days.
The police said he’d done nothing illegal and they would release him into my custody. I drove seven hours south to pick him up, and he was indeed acting irrationally. The drive back turned out to be one heck of a saga, starting with a midnight phone-booth call to a small-town doctor who hung up when I mentioned possible mental illness. It ended three days later with my childhood role model being strapped to a gurney and taken away.
When I finally got home, it all spilled out into a pillow on my bed.
Those two big breakdowns were strictly personal, but like the lament I had in the office the other day, the third one was in reaction to a collective crisis: the 9/11 attack.
As everyone who was alive at the time recalls, the crumbling of the Twin Towers threw our whole nation into shock. It happened in the morning, and after an extremely long day at the newspaper office putting together the Herald Journal’s next-day edition, I went home at 2 a.m. and fell apart.
A few nights later, I had another reaction of a different sort. Feeling cramped and edgy at home, I got in the car and drove up Logan Canyon with no particular destination or plan. In the area of Second Dam, I stopped the car, got out and did something I’d never done before or since. I started screaming at the top of my lungs into the darkness.
As it happened, a fisherman was coming up from the river at just that moment and witnessed my outburst. I got sheepishly back in the car and went home, wondering what he must have thought. He probably figured it out. All Americans needed an emotional release at that time, and collectively we soon satisfied the impulse with a couple of wars.
What the world is going through right now is creating another collective psychosis of sorts, and frankly the pandemic is many, many times more disruptive and upending than 9/11 because it is affecting everyone, everywhere in a very immediate way. It’s hard not to get emotional when you think about the total scope of the problem and its ramifications for every aspect of our lives, from losing loved ones to losing jobs to losing faith in our institutions.
I think we will emerge the better for it as humanity’s loving and caring side comes into full bloom, but it can be difficult to hold that thought.
Accompanying this column is a photo I took Thursday illustrating just one very small aspect of the pandemic story in Cache Valley. With spring in the air, the new outdoor tables and flower boxes on Logan’s recently renovated Center Street sit with caution tape around them, prohibiting public contact.
The last time I took a photo there was in December during the Christmas parade and grand reopening of Center Street. A good time was had by all, and everyone was looking forward to the day when the block would come to life with outdoor diners and other warm-weather activity.
That day will come. We just have a problem of historic proportions to attend to first.