I know a little something about garter snakes, the same type of snakes found to be infesting a county building this spring near the Logan-Cache Airport.
As a boy, I caught dozens of garter snakes — not to cage or kill but to simply observe and let go. Call it kid field science. There was no internet or video games in the 1960s, so boys and girls spent a lot of unsupervised time in a place called nature, where we got dirty and occasionally did things that required tetanus shots but mostly stayed out of trouble.
My brother Scott set what we jokingly called a “neighborhood record” for catching 13 garter snakes during one outing along Denver’s historic Highline Canal. But the record wasn’t just about numbers but the fact he used no bag or bucket to carry his catch. He held all of the snakes in his hands and arms while searching for and capturing more. Yeah, imagine that.
When he returned from his expedition, soggy sneakers and all, we set up some boards on the lawn and had garter snake races. The snakes didn’t get the concept, though. They went all over the place, and we eventually let them return to the wild.
The great thing about garter snakes is that they’re harmless. But they do have an interesting defense tactic that all of us kids along the Highline Canal knew well. They throw up, poop, urinate and excrete bad smells to repel their tormentors. Boy, was that odor hideous and hard to wash off.
It’s funny, although I’m familiar with the concept of “olfactory memory,” I’d never experienced it quite as vividly as I did this week when I read Herald Journal reporter Brock Marchant’s article about garter snakes in the building that County Clerk Jess Bradfield is turning into a ballot-counting center. My childhood adventures along that canal — escapades involving snakes, crawdads, BB guns, firecrackers, treehouses, rope swings, homemade rafts, milkweed, puzzle weed, wild asparagus and dozens of other things — flooded back in living color.
However, the photos with Brock’s article, showing dead garter snakes caught in sticky traps, struck a sour note, causing my movie-real reverie to suddenly run out of film and flutter on the projector. Like I’ve said, we never killed these creatures because they’re harmless.
The headline on this week’s article read “Civil Serpents,” and although Herald Journal copy editor Matt Crabtree had something else in mind when he crafted this gem, the colorful vertically striped snakes that populate much of North America are indeed quite civil by nature.
Turns out I wasn’t the only one triggered by the pictures. Not long after the article appeared in print and online, both the newspaper and the county received complaints about what was considered inhumane treatment of the snakes.
In Jess Bradfield’s defense, the sticky traps were set out to catch mice and insects before he even knew of the garter snake infestation, and after hearing about people’s concerns, Bradfield got some expert assistance and pledged that, going forward, all snakes will be caught and released.
What many people might not know is that killing snakes of any kind and in any fashion is illegal in Utah — yes, even killing rattlesnakes, unless any single instance can be shown to have been an act of self defense.
“It’s something that most people aren’t totally aware of, unfortunately,” said Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley. “All snakes in Utah are actually considered protected wildlife, so it would be illegal to kill a garter snake.”
A violation of the law is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. I neglected to ask Jolley if she knew of any actual prosecutions under the law, but I suppose it would only happen in extreme cases.
Utah State University herpetologist Al Savitzky is well aware of the law because he’s done many studies on snakes, and he’s well aware of a large garter snake “hibernaculum,” or den, near the Cache-Logan Airport because he’s currently conducting research on our hero, the garter snake.
He did not want to point any fingers or imply conscious cruelty on the part of anyone with the county, but he did say he and other local biologists are concerned about protection of the airport hibernaculum, and he condemned the use of sticky traps for any animal extermination.
“The image on the front page of the paper of a garter in a sticky trap was not one that anyone who works with vertebrate animals would want to see, and it would certainly violate any approved procedures that we follow here at Utah State,” Savitzky said. “It’s an extremely inhumane method of catching and killing something. A sticky trap immobilizes the animal … and then it simply lays there and suffers and eventually dies.”
Savitzky said the large garter snake den by the airport has long been known to the valley’s wildlife biologists. He could not estimate how many snakes hibernate there each year but said they are thought to come from miles around to winter en mass at such places. He ruled out that snakes would be hibernating in the county building itself, suggesting they only chose it for some temporary nighttime warmth after emerging from underground for the spring.
A garter snake den in Manitoba, Canada, has become world famous for its size, Savitzky said, comparing the annual convergence of creatures to that site as “the snake equivalent of the wildebeest migrations of East Africa.”
I felt a sense of awe as the USU reptile expert went on to describe the significance of large snake gathering places, where coupling and mating occur as the reptiles emerge from hibernation.
“These hibernacula have often been used for as long as we can imagine, as long as there are records,” he said. “The same hibernacula frequently are used by populations generation after generation after generation, probably for hundreds of years, maybe longer. And so they are very important to the biology of that population.”
Savitzky also waxed poetic about garter snakes’ place in the ecosystem, how they serve a vital role as both predator and prey for other creatures
Have you ever seen the common Cache Valley sight of a hawk on a power pole or high tree branch with a garter snake clutched in its talons? Now that’s the proper way for any self-respecting garter snake to go out!