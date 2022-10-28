An anonymous phone call to the Herald Journal this week made me chuckle, although the matter at hand probably isn’t funny at all.
The call was answered by a woman in our advertising department, and she said the person on the other end of the line spoke with a nasally tone that sounded a lot like someone pinching their nose to disguise their voice.
“The Herald Journal is going to receive something that will implicate a teacher at South Cache,” the cryptic caller said. “But I have learned it is based on false information, so don’t pursue it.”
Then came a dial tone.
The rest of the week passed without the arrival of any damning information, so the matter will remain a mystery for now. What the caller might not have realized is that no newspaper would just haul off and print something sent in that is damaging about an individual without seeking verification of the claim or verification that there is an official inquiry into whatever allegedly happened. Then every effort would be made to get the accused person’s side of the story as well.
Newspapers rely on tips of all kinds in the daily quest to fill their pages. Not all of the tips involve intrigue. Many are just ideas for events to cover, interesting people to feature or upcoming issues to focus on. When they do target alleged wrongdoing or corruption, journalists have to keep their wits about them.
First off, as we all know, tipsters often have their own motives, and they rarely reveal those motives in their calls and emails. But no tip should be immediately discounted for this reason, because wrongdoing is wrongdoing, no matter who brings it to light.
Same goes for anonymous tips. Whether you’re a fan of anonymity or not, you have acknowledge that true whistleblowers often have a legitimate need to shield their identity to prevent repercussions for exposing bad actors.
Thing is, you can’t rely solely on what somebody whispering on the other end of the line says. Stories of misdeeds and coverups need to be looked into. A tip is just a starting point.
To be honest, many of the tips about wrongdoing made to this newspaper — and I’d say we get at least one whopper a week — never result in a news story. There are a couple of reasons for this.
First, a small paper like The Herald Journal doesn’t have a large enough staff nor the investigative expertise to get to the bottom of every claim, and even if it did, we might not agree with the tipster about the newsworthiness of their information. But the biggest obstacle to publication is that the government entities and public institutions targeted in many news tips are adept at sweeping things under the rug.
And I mean all of them: state and local government, school districts, universities, police departments, special districts. Where there’s bureaucracy and power, there is power to conceal. Heck, these institutions actually have expert public-information staffs to run interference for them, and the really crazy thing is that we, the public, pay lots of money to have these people put a smiley face on everything and, if need be, obfuscate, deny, deflect and basically pull the wool over our eyes.
The Herald Journal receives a lot of anonymous tips from Utah State University, and more often than not these involve the quiet departure of faculty members or other officials who have misbehaved and been forced to resign.
This is a well-worn tactic in academia, or at least it appears to be. Someone’s institutional misbehavior does not become accessible public information unless they receive official disciplinary action and have exhausted all appeals. When these people simply resign “to pursue other opportunities” or “spend more time with their families,” there’s no paper trail, no embarrassing or outrageous revelations, and all sides can move on like nothing ever happened.
That is, unless the bad behavior results in criminal charges or a lawsuit. Then the accusations are public record and reportable. We’ve seen this a couple of times with civil action against the university, and in fact a lawsuit filed this week has brought out several accusations about the USU football program that you can read about in today’s paper.
The ex-player behind the lawsuit was himself a tipster who it sounds like definitely needed anonymity. He’s the player who leaked controversial secret recordings of coach Blake Anderson and police officials advising players on the subject of sexual assault. After getting outed, he was allegedly subjected to harassment by the coach and his teammates.
Did the recordings provide an important window into how police and coaches handle the delicate issues surrounding consensual sex and sexual assault on campus? I think so. Others obviously thought so too because it led to the resignation of USU’s police chief and an apology from the coach.
So this column goes out to the tipsters and whistleblowers among us, whatever their motives or modus operandi, be it disguising their voices, sending emails from dummy accounts, hitting the record button on their phones or intercepting revelatory memos not meant for public consumption. Government transparency is in many ways a myth, and these people are the foot soldiers in the battle to expose unethical and illegal behavior in public institutions that would otherwise be kept secret — and consequently perpetuated.
As I stated in this space a couple of months ago, I am leaving The Herald Journal. This will be the last edition of “Editor’s Corner,” and the subject of news tips seems a good one because when I step out the door of the HJ office on 10th West for the final time next Friday, I will no longer be privy to all the compelling information passed on to the paper by people trying to get the truth out.
Newspapers and the news media landscape have changed a lot in the 27 years I’ve been answering the phone as managing editor of the Herald Journal, but what hasn’t changed is the steady flow of people turning to this news source in an attempt to bring bad situations to light. The Herald Journal’s role as a government watchdog is as needed and important as it has ever been. Keep those news tips coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.