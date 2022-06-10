Want to engage in some local snooping? Go onto the Cache County website and access the “Parcel Viewer.” There you can see who owns every piece of property in Cache Valley — or around the entire country, for that matter.
Well, actually, you can’t really see who personally owns every piece of property, especially commercial properties, because many of the names listed on the map are limited liability corporations, or LLCs, whose exact origins and ownership can be pretty opaque.
By law, all LLCs must register with the state where they do business, but when you plug in a company’s name in the Utah Business Search database at utah.gov, you won’t necessarily find the names of its owners, only the “registered agent” for the entity, and this person could simply be a representative of the owners. And, surprise, some of the listed agents are other types of companies and corporations, which takes you down another rabbit hole.
The laws involving LLCs and ownership disclosure are complex and vary from state to state. I can’t claim any expertise in this, but I can tell you numerous websites recommend LLCs as an effective vehicle for obscuring or outright hiding company ownership. They spell out simple tactics for this, such as creating an anonymous trust to register though.
If that’s not enough cloaking for some land owners, they can register their company in one of four states (Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico and Delaware) that permit fully anonymous LLCs.
Oh gee, I guess that explains why a certain LLC that owns a major commercial lot in Logan was formed in Delaware.
The entity I’m talking about is titled Logan Main Street and 400 North LLC, which owns the vacant building and parking lot where Albertson’s, Fresh Market and Macey’s all once operated. Records I obtained this week from the Utah Secretary of State’s Office show this as a “foreign limited liability company” formed in Delaware with the agent's address in Los Angeles. The listed agent is C T Corporation System, which describes itself online as a “corporation trust company” that offers “compliance solutions to keep businesses in good standing.”
Foreign LLC? Delaware?
I hate to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but for all we know this institution is a shell company for Russian oligarchs, Maltese money launderers or, who knows, the Saudi Public Investment Fund run by notorious prince/assassin Mohammad bin Salman. Perhaps they’re all in it together.
I’m obviously getting carried away — like a lot of us tend to do these days with any hint of intrigue. It’s what a lack of transparency does.
But not everything is a plot, and there are a lot of sound reasons to do business under an LLC, first and foremost to ensure business owners aren’t personally responsible for company liabilities.
For most of the commercial properties in Cache Valley, the name on the parcel viewer tells the story, even if the property is listed under an LLC. For instance, Wilson Motors on North Main Street is owned by Wilson Properties LLC, which of course is tied to the well-known local family that runs the dealership. Similarly, the Angie’s restaurant property is owned by Sahely Properties LLC, which most valley residents will associate immediately with noted restaurateur Saboor Sahely.
Among Logan’s most prominent property owners is the Needham family, and you can see their names in various combinations listed on many commercial and residential lots.
Who owns a piece of property isn’t the only interesting thing to be found on the parcel viewer. There is information on the history of each lot, when homes and buildings were constructed there and the estimated market value. There are also details about where a given property sits in relation to protected wetlands, earthquake faults, floodplains and the like.
This is important information that by law is kept public, making the parcel viewer a valuable resource for businesses and individuals buying, selling and researching property. Snooping on the site simply out of curiosity, like I have done on occasion, is not really what it’s all about.
But since we’re already on that track …
Just for kicks, I just looked up the 2021 market value on a couple of prominent Logan properties, and interestingly the first three I explored were all listed in the neighborhood of $1.4 million. These were the In-N-Out Burger building and lot at 4th North and Main, Herm’s Inn on Canyon Road, and a certain Quail Bluff home that presents a stunning profile to visitors at First Dam.
Surprisingly, to me anyway, the property at the “Y” on South Main Street where Barker Propane sits is valued at only $499,432, while a tiny crackerbox of a house on Riverside Drive in Logan has an estimated market value of $378,000, and a couple of abandoned and deteriorating homes on the other side of the Island are valued at $290,000.
These numbers speak to the heavy demand on local residential property of late. If the roof’s caving in and there’s a family of raccoons in the basement, so what? The negligent property owner is still in line for a big payday if he or she wants it. Or maybe they’ll hold on until the land value hits that magical $1.4 million mark.
I’m being sarcastic, of course, but looking at property records is starting to bring out some of the cynicism I guess I’ve always had about land speculation and real estate wheeling and dealing. Maybe it’s just jealousy because I don’t have a penchant for that stuff. Or maybe it's some of the things I've heard local Shoshone leader Darren Parry say about how his ancestors viewed the lands they inhabited: They were part of it, not owners of it.
Whatever the case, I think I’m done snooping for now.