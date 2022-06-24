They belong to the bygone era of rotary telephones, manual typewriters and box cameras, but somehow newspaper coin racks have survived into the second decade of the 21st century.
Though their numbers have dwindled, the metal racks still stand on street corners and outside stores. Curiously, they remind me of Don Quixote in his makeshift armor — clanky but still upright, faithfully dispensing the day’s news, comic strips, crossword puzzles, classified ads and coupons.
That is, when they aren’t having trouble with their digestion.
If you ever used one of these machines, you no doubt remember dropping your quarters in the coin slot and listening to make sure each one falls all the way to the money box inside, because if a single quarter doesn’t make it, the door won’t open, yank and yank as you might.
Slam the blasted thing with the palm of your hand a few times, and if that doesn’t work, press the coin return post repeatedly while praying that all of your money comes back out. If it does, you start all over again, maybe trying a little backspin this time in hopes of sending those quarters to their destination.
You persist because you want a newspaper.
The Herald Journal coin racks require four quarters on weekdays and eight quarters on weekends and generally operate better than I just described. But get this, the famously massive Sunday New York Times, which sells for $6, requires 24 quarters. Imagine the door not opening after you’ve shoved all those coins in the slot.
The Herald Journal rack pictured here is on Federal Avenue between the Caffe Ibis and Lucky Slice Pizza, a quaint little spot that in days gone by was probably visited a lot by morning coffee drinkers. Like all of the other racks still used by this newspaper, it has seen better days. A beautiful photo of the Wellsville Mountains looking across Cutler Marsh used to decorate both sides of the box behind the wording, “Bridgerland’s Daily Newspaper,” but the image and slogan have faded and been replaced by random stickers applied by random people.
The front page of the paper is visible through the window, where passers-by on that particular day could see three news headlines and a couple of “teasers” for articles inside. Editors and newspaper circulation managers used to devote a lot of attention to the headlines and photos displayed in the window, the prime front-page real estate referred to as “above the fold.”
It was our hook for getting people’s attention and prompting them to reach inside their purses or pockets for some quarters. But not many people have spare change on them these days, and of course a lot of customers now access the newspaper online, so we don’t talk much about the fold anymore.
Still, surprisingly, the old HJ racks are hanging on and do swallow enough quarters to make them feasible at several Cache Valley locations. Their numbers have dwindled from over 100 to a current fleet of 38, but considering all that’s transpired technologically in the past 25 years, it’s pretty remarkable that they’re still around. They’ve outlasted phone booths by a couple of decades already.
The Herald Journal used to have coin racks as far away as Montpelier and Brigham City, but these have been removed in the past two years for lack of sales. I’m told racks in Preston still do a brisk business, however, as do the ones stationed outside major retail locations in the valley like Smith’s Marketplace in Logan and Ridleys in Hyrum.
These high-traffic racks are stocked with as many as 50 papers per edition, but I was surprised to learn in a conversation this week with my boss, HJ General Manager Jeremy Cooley, that racks at more remote locations sometimes get only one or two papers. There’s a rack in Newton, where Jeremy lives, that fits in this category.
Much of Jeremy’s career was spent on the circulation side of newspapering, and he has a lot of stories about coin racks, mostly connected to dishonesty by both customers and employees.
For customers, coin racks function on an honor system, since payment for a single paper gives people access to many papers. Once, while working at the Standard Journal newspaper in Rexburg, Idaho, Jeremy staked out a rack where weekend thefts were high and spotted many people taking multiple copies, including some culprits in their Sunday best!
“Why would someone want more than one paper?” I naively asked.
“Coupons,” he replied.
The other side of the dishonesty equation involves the occasional unscrupulous newspaper employee who can’t resist the temptation to pocket quarters while collecting the money. Some years ago, I was waiting in a store checkout line behind the Herald Journal’s single-copy manager at that time, the guy who serviced our racks. He didn’t see me, and I wonder if he had seen me whether he would have reconsidered making his sizable purchase with several fists full of quarters.
I read somewhere that artists are coming up with creative ways to repurpose discarded newspaper racks, and some people across the country are making them into Little Free Libraries. But I’m not emotionally ready to resign their fate to salvage just yet. I’ll bet you a quarter there are still some around by the end of the decade.