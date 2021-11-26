With so many Americans these days rooting for the demise of the "mainstream media," it’s interesting that The Herald Journal (which I suppose the critics would classify as mainstream) gets more phone calls than ever from people wanting stories and photos from the newspaper’s archives.
These calls, which come from both near and far, usually go something like this:
“Do you have papers going back to 1910? I’m doing family genealogy and trying to find an article about an ancestor who died in a farm accident in May of that year.”
Or, “I’m writing a book about crop circles in the United States, and while doing research online I found mention of some hoax crop circles in the Logan area in the late 1990s. Could you send me a copy of any articles your newspaper did on this topic?”
Or, “My dad’s picture was in The Herald Journal when he was a boy in the 1950s. He and his little sister were riding bicycles through a giant water puddle in Hyrum after a big rainstorm and laughing their heads off. We’d love to find a copy of that photo for Dad’s 80th birthday.”
Newspapers have been woven into the fabric of American life for a couple of centuries now, and it’s hard to imagine a world without them, whether online or on paper. Plus without news, where would people like that steady stream of callers to the Herald Journal go to find real-time reports of past events? Would much of the past become a big question mark?
Sounds like a recipe for a dystopian society.
In 2075, if you want to research how Cache Valley coped with the 911 terrorist attack, would you have to rely totally on accounts from still-living residents from that time period? If you want to find out all about this week’s racial-sensitivity controversy at Sky View High School, will you rely on a rumor-filled Facebook thread, or are you going to look for a news report on the topic, quoting the people involved?
Although all of these sources have historic value, I have to think even news media haters would not feel fully informed until they read the journalistic accounts.
And that’s a funny thing about the information war we’re currently living through. The media haters and disinformation merchants are happy to quote mainstream media sources when a report fits their preferred narrative. When it doesn’t, they cry foul and scream “fake news.”
Of course, news articles can and do contain errors and slant, but occasional inaccuracies are inevitable, and reporter bias is usually pretty easy to spot.
In any event, is bias really a factor in a lot of routine news reporting? Most articles in a paper like The Herald Journal are strictly informational, dealing with such things as community events, emergencies, sports accomplishments, local trends and action taken by public bodies. There are also a lot of articles about people and what they’re involved in — both their successes and their life challenges.
This stuff fulfills a community desire to know what’s going on and connect with one another. Yet some people would readily throw this all away because reporters occasionally flub or an article here and there doesn’t promote their point of view? I don’t get it, but then I don’t get a lot of things about the impulses driving our culture of late.
But back to the subject of archives.
One of many perks of the internet revolution is that old books, newspapers and other records have become readily available in digital form. Unfortunately, the Herald Journal currently has no digitized, word-searchable version of its editions before 2000, when the paper started offering its product online. So a lot of those callers to the newspaper have to find what they’re looking for the old fashioned way: scrolling through microfilm. This requires a special kind of patience few possess in these days when most everything is at our fingertips.
“Microfilm?” I hear a few people asking.
Yep, The Herald Journal still has a metal cabinet full of date-stamped film spools containing every page of every edition of the paper between 1910 and 2015, a few years beyond the point when everything went digital.
Just like the process Baby Boomers went through while conducting research for their term papers in high school, the spools must be loaded on a big metal microfilm reader that looks a bit like that goofy robot in the 1960s TV series “Lost in Space.” Then, with much squeaking, clanking and creaking, the researcher painstakingly scans for the desired headline or photo.
If you do have patience, this can be fun, actually, because while looking for your item you’re bound to come across a lot of other interesting stuff.
“What! A ham-and-eggs breakfast at a local cafe only cost 45 cents in 1940?”
“Wow, I didn’t know USU once had so many ROTC cadets it was called the West Point of the West.”
I sometimes crank up our old microfilm machine to look for requested articles from the past, but more often I refer callers to the Logan Library, which has a more modern viewer that allows visitors to print out copies of pages. Our trusty 1950s-era Kodasope isn’t so advanced, forcing you to either transcribe what you see or attempt a cellphone photo, which will likely come out too faint for display purposes.
The Herald Journal will eventually have its own fully digitized archive, easily accessible online. In the meantime, I’ll continue to get a little emotional lift whenever a phone call comes in from somebody hoping to get a glimpse of the past through the local newspaper.