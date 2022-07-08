Summer is at its height in Cache Valley, and I have a few photos to share from my own summer experience so far. I haven’t left the valley except for an exotic adventure over the “Short Divide” from Clarkston to Plymouth (my first drive on that road) so all of the photos shown here are from close to home.
The most noteworthy picture appears at the bottom of the montage, but I can’t resist talking about it first. It’s a rattlesnake in my yard near 1400 East and Mountain Road in Logan, spotted at sunset right before all the fireworks on July 4. Don't confuse it with the hose.
A curious thing drew my attention to the snake. I was sitting in a chair by my front porch enjoying a cool breeze in the fading light when three robins landed in the yard together just a few feet away from me — closer than robins usually come to humans.
“What’s up guys? I don’t have anything you’d be interested in,” I said to the birds.
Yeah, I talk to wild animals, but unlike Dr. Doolittle, they don’t talk back to me. The robins did bring news in their own way, however, which I realized shortly when I noticed something moving in the grass between them. It was a rattlesnake, and it was coming my way!
I quickly got up and stepped around to the side of the creature to take this picture, and shortly after this it disappeared into a thicket of plants and bushes that ring our house. Hoping to see where it went but not wanting to endanger myself, I hurried inside to put on some long pants and boots in place of shorts and sandals. When I returned, the snake was nowhere to be found.
I have since informed my neighbors of the potential threat. I saw no reason to call animal control, however, since I lost track of the snake’s whereabouts. Anyone reading this from my neighborhood near Hyrum Gibbons Mt. Logan Park now also knows about the sighting and can be cautious while outside, but rattlesnakes have been seen around there before, so people probably won’t be that rattled by the information.
If you turn your attention to the object in the top left corner of the photo, you’ll see one of my robin friends, who I now suspect were keeping a close eye on the snake to protect their young and might have even been trying to herd it away from their territory.
Horrifyingly, the next evening I spotted a fledgling robin on the ground in our backyard, not close but then again not too far from where the snake had been. The bird did not appear injured but rather seemed to be having difficulty in his first attempts to fly, and his parents were anxiously watching and chattering from the neighbor’s roof.
This is a scene I’ve encountered often over the years, snake or no snake, but I thought it would be a good idea if I picked up the bird and placed it safely on a tree branch. Nothing doing. He skipped away each time I approached while his parents got more and more anxious, so I left him alone once he’d reached my neighbor’s back porch, a good distance away from where the rattler had been. When I came outside to check on the young robin about an hour later, it was gone — skyward, I hope.
Another creature of the wild I found myself talking to recently was a turtle walking across one of the fairways of the Logan River Golf Course. I forget what I said, probably something like, “Hey bud, where you headed?” Seeing a turtle is about as rare as running across a rattlesnake, so I thought I better document the sighting on my phone.
Two of the other pictures here are also from the golf course. The top-right image shows some wildflowers along the Logan River Trial, which runs through the course. I don’t think they are truly wild but rather planted from wild seeds by someone trying to enhance the natural experience for people using the trail. I’d say they succeeded.
The top-left photo shows a very large dead tree not far from the flowers and the bridge, but that’s not just any tree, according to a man I encountered there recently. He was a naturalist of some sort with a camera, documenting flora and fauna along the trail, and he said the tree had been one of the largest of its kind in Utah. I’m kicking myself now because I’ve forgotten what type of tree he said it was, and he even told me the width of its base. Maybe there is a reader out there with an identification.
The photo at the center of the montage provides another little glimpse of the natural world I thought I’d share. It shows several circular ant lion “pits” in a local sand volleyball court — a virtual mine field for any unsuspecting bug passing that way.
The final image, at bottom-left, provides a glimpse into the behavior of still another wild species, the juvenile male homo sapien. This photo of a clip-on tie hanging in a tree was taken in the park strip next to a local Latter-day Saint meetinghouse. I imagine the tie falling off the collar of a boy running to greet the day after a long church session, then being found and carefully displayed by a passer-by hoping it would get safely reclaimed.
It all adds up to summer in Cache Valley, Utah.