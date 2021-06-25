Phone books aren’t delivered to the newspaper office anymore, but I have an old 2013 Dex phone directory that comes in handy every once in a while — specifically when I want to reach people over 60 years old, the only ones in our society who still have landlines, it seems.
I used that phone book the other day and while looking up the needed number noticed something startling: I recognized many, many names on virtually every page of the thing.
Never before had I bothered to peruse entire phone book pages. Like everyone, I’d simply scan for whatever number was needed at the time. If you have an old phone book, try this. You’ll be surprised how many Cache Valley people you know, or at least know of.
The page I first landed on that day had listings for the letter H, and here are just a few of the familiar names I hit upon: Lyle Hillyard, former state senator; Dennis Hinkamp, Herald Journal columnist; Craig Hislop, local radio personality; Julie Hollist, Cache Valley Tourist Bureau director; Nathan Hult, a local attorney whose services I unfortunately once needed; Paul Hodgins, a local gunsmith and friend.
There were many, many more recognizable names on that H page, but those folks might not like seeing themselves in the newspaper. Paul might not like it either, but since he’s a friend, I’ll probably get away with it.
Having one’s name and phone number in full public view used to be an issue with landlines and phone books. Remember how many people would go out of their way to keep their numbers unlisted? And do you remember dialing 411 for directory assistance and running into that roadblock?
A lot of prominent people, including public officials, would go this route because they didn’t want to be bothered at home. As editor of the local newspaper, I always felt it was an obligation to keep my number listed. That resulted in occasional late-night calls at home — some of them unpleasant — but it was never too bad, and sometimes it led to good news tips and a couple of lasting relationships.
Of course, guarding one’s privacy is an issue with cellphone numbers, too. These aren’t listed in phone books, so for journalists it has become more difficult in recent years to find people whose comments are needed for news stories.
We have a few tricks up our sleeves, though.
Getting phone listings from online aggregators like the White Pages often costs money, but voter registration records, which are available online, include registrants’ contact information. You’d be surprised, incidentally, how many people you know who aren’t registered to vote.
Another good way to get a cellphone number is to Google someone’s name inside quotation marks with an area code after it (“Paul Hodgins” 435). This usually gets you a current number.
In Denver, where I grew up, we had big, fat phone books that doubled as boosters for toddlers at dinner or short people behind the wheel. As teenagers, we’d use the phone book to make “crank calls” to people with unusual names. I remember hearing of instances where victims were able to trace crank calls and bust idiots like us, but I don’t know if that’s true.
Writing on this topic just triggered another adolescent memory about an underground phone number used by teenagers in Denver to arrange meet-ups. We called it “Teenline,” but I’m sure it was not official in any way because when you called the number you got a busy signal. Then, oddly and a bit creepily, you would hear boys and girls communicating with each other between the beeps.
“I’m … Jim … I’m … 16 … What’s … your … number?”
A couple of friends and I used Teenline to meet some girls our age all the way across the metro area. We met at an arcade somewhere on neutral territory and spent a couple of awkward hours together trying to be cool.
As long as I’m at The Herald Journal, I’m not going to part with my 2013 phone book, even though a lot of the numbers no longer exist and a lot of the businesses listed there have since closed — like Herf Jones, Shopko and Albertson’s to name a few.
On that the aforementioned H page, I noticed a listing for Herm’s Inn. Has it been open that long?
That page also contains two numbers for people I knew who have since died. I have no idea how many phone books are still published and distributed, but I suspect it won’t be much longer before they are only a memory in this world too.