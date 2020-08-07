Some people aren’t fazed when their car hits a wild animal on the road, others actually find it funny, and some even swerve in an effort to hit creatures that cross their paths. Those people aren’t me.
I ran over and killed an animal while driving this week. It was a grouse chick so small it could have fit easily back into the egg. It broke my heart.
Regrettably, I wasn’t paying very close attention to the road when rounding a curve and coming suddenly upon what I have since determined was a grouse hen and her brood. There was no time to brake. The mother came into sight first, but just as I swerved to avoid her, the little ones — about seven or eight of them — caught my eye. It was fortunate that only one went under my tires.
I looked anxiously in the mirror and moaned out loud when I saw a tiny body convulsing on the pavement. I pulled over and walked back to check on the animal. The situation was every bit as bad as I feared, and I cringed when I saw the mother’s head poking up in the weeds next to the road, obviously concerned about her offspring.
I picked up the tiny, mangled body and set it in the brush. A huge sense of relief came when the body went limp, bringing the creature’s trauma to a quick end.
Wondering whether or not to cover or bury my victim, the image of Logan’s always-circling committee of vultures popped in my head, and I decided to leave the dead chick exposed so as to let nature’s great recycling system take its course. This somehow made me feel slightly better about things, and at that point I was ready to take anything I could get in the way of psychological relief.
Back in my metal killing machine, I continued down the road, driving a bit more slowly and cautiously than usual. It wasn’t long before another motorist started tailgating me — a teenager driving what looked to be his parents’ car. I sped up to the standard 9 mph over the speed limit that most Cache Valley motorists observe, but he stayed right on me, bopping up and down to some music he was listening to.
Life goes on.
We’re all going in different directions at different speeds listening to different songs, and we all have our own lessons to learn. I’ve always been a slow learner, and if this week’s lesson was to be more attentive, I have to admit it wasn’t long before I was right back to my old ways of driving while daydreaming.
A couple of months ago in the exact same spot on the road where I hit the chick, three or four mallard ducks were run over and killed. When I drove by this grisly scene, it made me angry, assuming someone had done it on purpose. But more than likely, what happened to the ducks is what happened to the baby grouse chick: An inattentive driver came around the corner and couldn’t react in time. Maybe that person wasn’t the monster I imagined him or her to be after all. Maybe that person felt every bit as bad as I did two months later at that same cursed location.
I haven’t always been a bleeding-heart animal lover. As a kid turned loose with a shotgun, I terminated the lives of many prairie dogs and a few songbirds just for the fun of it. I guess I thought it was fun at the time anyway.
There were limits to my cruelty, however. I remember walking away in horror and disgust one time when some friends of mine surrounded a wounded muskrat and were yukking it up while stoning the animal to death. Another time, the same bunch decided it would be cool to explode firecrackers in the mouths of the frogs we’d caught near a neighborhood canal. Peer pressure be damned, I got out of there in a hurry.
These incidents helped change my own behavior toward innocent creatures, but a complete shift in perspective didn’t come until I met my future wife, Anita, who collects all kinds of critters. Living in a menagerie, it dawned on me that animals and humans are all basically just variations on a theme — eyes, mouths, bones, hearts and brains formed and arranged in different ways, all precious in their own ways.
If you don’t feel a deep kinship with the animal kingdom when you look into the eyes of any creature, you are in my opinion closing off a wide-open doorway to an immensely richer and more meaningful life.
I’ll share an example of this richness in one last anecdote as I try to write past the pain and guilt I’m still feeling over this week’s driving disaster.
Some years ago I found an injured swallow on the ground and took it home in hopes of nursing it back to health with Anita’s help. It was from a large colony of swallows that lived under a bridge about 200 yards from our house, and after three or four days of convalescence in a spare parakeet cage in our living room, the bird appeared ready to return to the wild.
I carried the cage to our back porch, took the bird out and set it on my finger. It fidgeted and shuffled about for some time, reluctant to take flight. Then suddenly there came a fluttering sound from behind, and I was surprised and delighted to see another swallow now hovering right next to us.
What a thrill it was when the wounded bird took off, his companion right behind. He barely cleared our back fence but made it to the nests under the bridge, where I like to think he lived happily ever after.
With the COVID-19 pandemic persisting through this summer, I’ve spent a little more time than usual noticing the wildlife in my neighborhood. There are a lot of birds and animals in our midst. You just have to look — and look out!