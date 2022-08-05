We’ve had an out-of-state intern on the Herald Journal reporting staff this summer, and of course we’ve tried to steer her towards different things to see and do in our area.
No matter where you live, you always want visitors to get a good taste of your little corner of the world — both the geography and the culture.
I think she’s been pretty well immersed and reasonably impressed, and since she’s from Iowa where one of the highest mountains is the 1,453-elevation Pilot Knob, our section of the majestic Rockies has really captured her attention.
As far as the culture goes, she’s gotten some pretty good exposure through the articles she’s done for us, including features on the Cache Valley Historical Society, the Cruise-In and Pioneer Day.
You may have noticed her byline, Eleanor Hildebrandt. Most recently she wrote about that world record batch of mac and cheese at Schreiber Foods, but my favorite article of hers so far was a piece on a notable 1960s era songwriter and arranger from Cache Valley whose work figures prominently in the Elvis Presley biopic in theaters this summer.
So I’ve learned some things about Cache Valley from her as well as the other way around.
Anyway, the experience got me thinking this week about Cache Valley visitors and where locals like to take them to get a good feel for life here. Of course there are all the obvious places like Bear Lake, Tony Grove and Aggie Ice Cream, but there’s a deeper level of local knowledge to be had away from the standard roadside attractions.
My late older brother Jack came to visit Logan shortly after my family moved here in 1995, and I was impressed with his method of cultural sampling.
Naturally, he had a lot of questions about the dominant local religion, which we don’t belong to, so instead of relying on my crude mix of popular anecdotes and personal impressions, he woke up early on Sunday, put on a tie and marched over to the neighborhood LDS ward house. He wasn’t interested in joining by any means — Jack was an atheist to the core — but he was interested finding out about this aspect of Utah culture that he’d heard so much about.
I thoroughly debriefed him when he returned from church, so as with Eleanor, I ended up learning something about Cache Valley from him as well as the other way around.
Another thing he did while in Logan was enlist my then 7-year-old son to join him on a bus ride around town. Exciting, right? Well, not really, but I’m sure both of them got something out of the trip.
Jack inadvertently got another taste of Latter-day Saint culture when we took a tour of Temple Square in Salt Lake City before dropping him off at the airport to head back home. While exiting the visitor’s center, he unthinkingly pulled out a cigarette and lit it up. Faster than you can say “Oh my heck,” security was upon us asking that he please take his activity off the grounds.
He apologized, and we awkwardly took our leave. Good old Jack. I miss that guy.
Another visitor of ours — a childhood friend of mine named Rich who was passing through on a cross-country trip with his mini-trailer — luckily arrived the week of the Mountain Man Rendezvous, so we took that in for something to do. But Rich had more fun and got a better sense of local life on an excursion to Smithfield Implement, where he came away with a hand-crank lantern, a pair of boots and a little dose of Cache Valley hospitality.
A niece of mine and her beau came through Logan last summer just to stop for dinner and say hello. We met at El Torro Viejo, which turned out to be a great choice, but it really doesn’t scream Logan and I wanted them to at least see something to remember our unique town.
They were in a hurry, but when we said goodbye in the parking lot, I gave them specific instructions to look left and behold the Logan Temple as they reached First North and Main. I was disappointed to find out later that they missed it. Cache Valley was choked with smoke that day from fires across the region, so they really didn’t get a good view of our mountains either.
Gosh, our visitors that day might just as well have passed through Garden City, Kansas.
Early in our lives here, my family took a lot of day trips to destinations like Hardware Ranch, Antelope Island, Park City, Lava Hot Springs, Minnetonka Cave, the Golden Spike historic site and the Spiral Jetty. These are all good places to take your visiting friends and relatives.
One of my favorite regional day trips ever was a drive up to Park Valley in search of the Sun Tunnels, a remote “land art” installation created in the 1970s by the Nancy Holt, wife of Spiral Jetty builder Robert Smithson.
You just kind of stand around once you arrive and eventually get bored, but the solstice-oriented artwork speaks to the sometimes surreal nature of Utah, and just finding the tunnels is an adventure.
As you can see from the photo here, the sign directing motorists to the site is no help, but it's a pretty cool roadside attraction in its own right.