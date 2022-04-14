Here are a couple of pictures from around Logan and a couple of comments:
Although I snapped the top-left photo to show and talk about the sign outside Logan’s first brewpub, I can’t pass up a chance to share a little local folklore associated with those second-floor windows of the building where Prodigy Brewing will soon open.
In years past, word on the street was that Logan police used the windows for surveillance of customers coming out of the nearby White Owl bar. As the story went, a cop with a camera, or maybe just a remotely operated camera, was in the dark behind the windows watching for any departing patrons who appeared inebriated, and if they got behind the wheel of a car, an officer would be dispatched to follow the car.
Adding a kick of credibility to the story was the fact that Glauser's Cafe, the restaurant there at the time, was owned by a lieutenant in the police department.
I believe I casually asked a Logan police officer about this once, but I don’t remember his response. I do know the police used to monitor traffic at the Logan liquor store because I’d often see a patrol car parked in a dark area across the street from there when I was leaving the old Herald Journal office downtown on Saturday nights.
But about the sign. That’s the latest incarnation of one of the most defining visual elements on the 100 West block of Center Street — the block that Mayor Holly Daines and others are banking on to lead a revival of downtown Logan, the block with the landmark Utah Theater, the outdoor tables and the “Center Street” arch.
Long-time locals will remember the original sign there from Glauser’s Cafe. A beautiful picture of the sign can be found at flikr.com, where one viewer described it as a prime example of “Atomic Age” commercial design.
Back in the Glauser days, its stylized arrow was bright red, and the panels were white and bright yellow.
The sign was basically preserved but lost some impact in the 2000s when the color and wording on the top and bottom panels were changed for Sweet Pea's Cafe and Natural Market, then the Crepery.
The vertical lettering, CAFE, remained the same through those changes, but on the new version of the sign this has been replaced by another word in all caps: BEER.
Now I’m not trying to start anything — I love the redesigned sign and think the long-sought arrival of a brewpub/restaurant is exactly what downtown needs to generate some much needed nightlife — but you do have to wonder if some downtown advocates might have cringed a bit when they first saw how prominently the word beer is displayed.
I left voicemails with one of Prodigy’s owners this month to discuss the sign but have received no response. I didn’t call just to talk about the wording but about the sign in general and the decision to preserve this unique and colorful piece of Logan’s past. If you think about it, however, there’s really no four-letter word other than BEER that would be suitable for Prodigy’s retro sign, except maybe FOOD or BREW, and both of those have their own problems.
As for the other photos displayed here, the one next to the sign shows a metal cross in a ravine off the dangerous, winding stretch of 200 South in west Logan where a motorcyclist crashed and died last year. A member of the Herald Journal news staff noticed this when he drove by there some time after the fatal crash. The cross is so secluded among the cattails, I doubt many passing motorists have seen it, which somehow makes the memorial even more poignant.
Below that photo is a funny little van I keep seeing around town — funny not only because of shape and size but because the steering wheel is on the right side. It has a Mitsubishi logo, but I can’t find a similar one online. What I did find online was a quick answer to my question about the legality of right-side steering wheels. They are in fact legal in the United States.
It must have been around Halloween when the rubber monkey mask in the next photo found its way to the side of Golf Course Road near 300 West, but it’s still doing its job of giving people the creeps. Apparently nobody wants to pick that filthy thing up and find a trash can for it.
Finally, I wanted to share a picture I took last week of a horseman along Center Street near the Island Market (the horse is obscured a bit by a pile of branches in the park strip). It’s cool that you still see horse riders in Logan occasionally, and it reminded me that a guy I know used to deliver his Herald Journal paper route by horseback on that very street when he was a boy.
Looks like that's all the photos. Hope you're enjoying your Herald Journal so far today.