What's your Public Courtesy Rating?
We spend much of our lives interacting with people across counters in stores, restaurants, businesses, government offices, etc. How each of us handles these brief personal exchanges says a lot about us, it seems to me.
For some people, counter interactions provide meaningful human contact. If they frequent a business regularly, they might end up on a first-name basis with a counter worker, and the two might even share quite a bit with each other about their lives.
Other customers don’t go this far, but they do make it a point to be courteous to counter employees and trade a little small talk here and there, knowing that life goes better with a dash of friendliness. Many of the customers in this group have worked in customer service themselves and know what it’s like dealing with the public.
Yet another type of customer isn’t interested in chitchat. They come, they pay, they leave. They grunt instead of saying thank you. They might not even meet eyes with the person ringing them up.
Although this behavior doesn’t enhance one’s Public Courtesy Rating, it isn’t necessarily a bad thing. We all lead busy lives and are often lost in our own thoughts. Delay can be an annoyance, especially in long lines, so you can’t fault anyone with a no-nonsense approach, even if you wouldn’t want to spend eternity with them in a small room.
But then there’s a fourth brand of customers who seem to disdain courtesy altogether. They see the people waiting on them as sub-humans of some sort, there to be talked down to and sometimes downright abused. The only thing they care about is getting what they want, and what they want is often unreasonable.
Is this statement overly dramatic? I’m thinking a lot of counter workers in Cache Valley would say no and have a few stories to prove it.
What prompted me to write this column was a story I heard recently from a Logan fast-food employee about a drive-though customer who went on an inexplicable tirade, complete with personal insults and the classic demand to speak with the owners.
The restaurant was offering a deal where customers could get a big discount on one of its signature sandwiches if they displayed a QR code on the franchise’s phone app. Although the promotion was for one discounted sandwich, an older gentlemen who saw the promotion wanted 13 of them. Complicating the situation even more was that he didn’t have the app and had no desire to load it on his phone.
When informed he didn’t qualify, the ketchup hit the fan, and the customer loudly berated the restaurant’s drive-through cashier before recklessly speeding off in his car.
The person who told me this story said this type of thing is not unusual at the restaurant. No wonder it has become so difficult for fast-food places to hire people.
The Herald Journal gets occasional angry customers, and I can’t say I blame some of them because our phone system has been difficult to navigate and we’ve had some other snafus of late. There are legitimate reasons in this world for customer frustration. We’ve all been there. Still, I’m saying our lobby is sometimes occupied by someone like the sandwich guy who makes a practice of making scenes at business counters.
Some of the anger isn’t about service or billing but the contents of the paper, which means I get to greet the incensed individual in the lobby. One time a father whose son did not get recognized for an accomplishment thrust his face a few inches from mine while loudly lodging his complaint. I happened to be standing against a wall next to the counter, so there was no escape.
My old boss Bruce Smith, the former publisher of The Herald Journal who still lives in North Logan, was a master at dealing with irate customers (Hi Bruce). His secret weapon was patience. He would calmly hear everyone out before responding in any fashion, and after the complainers spent all their ammo, so to speak, a friendly discussion would often ensue with talk about common relatives and such. It was like magic.
Bruce had an interesting take on the steady stream of criticism directed at what newspapers publish. He saw it as a healthy sign, and I agree.
“When people stop complaining about what we do, we’ll no longer be relevant,” he’d say.
In those days, back when the Herald Journal office was in downtown Logan, we had a receptionist from New York (Hi Felicia) with a special skill for handling difficult visitors. She also had a great sense of humor.
After witnessing Felicia deftly deal with a difficult customer one day, I remember joking with her that she needed a button under her desk to push when any visitor became unreasonably irate. The button would activate a mechanical system that quickly spun such people around and whisked them straight back out the door they’d just walked through. They wouldn’t know if they were coming or going.
She jokingly offered another idea: a trap door. But it occurs to me now that instead of just making the enraged individuals disappear, it could land them on an underground conveyor belt where they’d pass through something like a car wash — spraying, scrubbing, rinsing, drying and concluding with a spritz of strong perfume.
Either of these devices would be handy for the clerks at the DMV in Logan, who deal with difficult members of the public every day. I’m ashamed to say I was that guy who deserved the trap door one afternoon a couple of years ago while having an issue getting my license plates renewed. I didn’t yell at the clerk, but I wasn’t on my best behavior and it definitely brought down my lifetime Public Courtesy Rating.
We’ve all seen the viral videos of entitled “Karens” and “Kens” raging in public, and it makes you wonder if human behavior is getting worse and worse every day or if we’re just seeing it more because everybody has a phone video camera.
The worst subset of the make-a-scene crowd are people who lose it on airplanes, and the Federal Aviation Administration reports that this is indeed a growing problem, with close to 5,000 incidents documented on U.S. flights so far this year.
For these disruptive airline passengers, how about an ejection seat instead of a trap door? They could continue their tirades until their parachute hit the ground and a police helicopter arrived to pick them up.