Stray cats aren’t the only thing lurking lately near the Herald Journal building on the west edge Logan, and let me say there are a lot of stray cats around here.
Last Saturday a car pulled into our nearly empty parking lot with two individuals inside, and the driver proceeded to take pictures of the building and an employee’s car, including the vehicle’s license plate.
Though our building and our cars are in full public view and we certainly have nothing to hide, the little surveillance mission was unsettling, especially since newspapers have a tendency to make enemies. You never know how far some people might go to avenge a perceived press injustice, be it an arrest report deemed unfair, an issue article seen as imbalanced, or, yes, even something as seemingly harmless as a lack coverage for an accomplishment or a misplaced comma.
I don’t know if anyone has ever been physically assaulted over a comma, but a guy did storm into our front office and scream at me one day about a sentence in a news article that used the word “whether” without a requisite “or not” after it.
The guy got inside my personal space — something I can’t stand — so I just turned around and walked away from him. He ended up in the office of then-publisher Bruce Smith, who had the advantage of a desk separating him from visitors along with a much cooler head than mine. After a long conversation, our critic eventually calmed down and told Bruce he’d recently lost his wife and let his emotions get away from him.
Incidentally, grammarians consider “or not” superfluous after most common uses of the word “whether.” Without the offending sentence in front of me, I can’t say for sure whether the guy had a point, but I'm confident that the way I just used the word in this particular sentence would stand up to scrutiny. Or not.
But back to the subject of enemies. There are countless cases around the nation and world where anger at newspaper content resulted in bloodshed, so if you work in the press, this occupational hazard is going to cross your mind occasionally, even in peaceful Cache Valley.
Although I’ve had a lot of people in my face during four decades of newspapering in the Intermountain West, I’ve never felt truly threatened, even after a bullet came through the window late one night at a Colorado newspaper where I used to work. Nobody was in the building at time, so it seemed like just a scare tactic.
The shooter was eventually identified and arrested, and nobody was surprised to find out it was the town’s most prominent malcontent, a man who showed up at every City Council meeting to loudly complain about how things were being done.
I’ve had run-ins with quite a few of Cache Valley’s major malcontents over the years, and a couple of them have even shown up at my home. Phone books aren’t used much anymore, but out of pure stubbornness I never followed the lead of many public figures around here and had my phone and address removed to avoid such visits.
One of The Herald Journal’s new reporters got initiated into the club recently when a man mentioned in one of her articles started emailing her incessantly to complain, then took his displeasure a somewhat chilling step further.
The article was about Utah legislation to raise fees on public-records requests, a move prompted by “vexatious requesters” who tie up public offices with a steady stream of submissions. One of these people happens to be a Cache Valley resident who was said to have made more than 600 requests in the past year.
Although reporter Sydney Dahle never mentioned him by name, this individual didn’t feel he was treated fairly in her article, and in addition to emailing her en masse, he began submitting official state records requests with her name on them, seeking any and all emails she might have exchanged with certain local officials.
If sent to public officials, Sydney’s emails are certainly fair game, but considering the man’s seemingly obsessive behavior, the whole thing kind of gives you the creeps.
Poking around the Herald Journal building and parking lot is fair game too, to a point, but even more creepy.
Since turnabout is fair play, I’ll just say here that our off-hours visitors last Saturday were driving a black compact car with Wyoming license plates that appeared mostly populated by 2’s and 5’s. Maybe you’ve seen these people lurking in a parking lot near you, or maybe you are one of them and happen to be reading this column. Either way, I’d love to find out what’s going on. Or not.