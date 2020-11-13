I was digging a hole one day in the far corner of my backyard when the shovel exposed a small opening to what appeared to be an underground cave. I hurried back to the house and got a flashlight to illuminate the dark space, and the light revealed a cavern about the size of a two-car garage, with rock walls and a small trickle of water running across a mossy floor.
Then I saw something move inside the cave and jumped back in alarm. After catching my breath, I gathered enough courage to creep back toward the opening and again point the flashlight inside. To my shock and horror, an extremely large spider came into view. By extremely large, I mean about the size of a Volkswagen Super Beetle. She knew she’d been discovered, and she was moving my way!
I frantically started shoveling dirt and rock back into the hole, completely covering the opening, then dashed back to the house in my trusty PF Fliers and ran to my room to recreate the scene using my deluxe set of 72 Crayolas.
My second grade teacher, Miss Hicks, looked quizzically over from the blackboard as she heard me telling this tall tale, complete with illustrations, to a group of classmates gathered in the back of the classroom before the school bell. I think a couple of the kids actually believed me. I had their rapt attention anyway, like I hope I had yours, dear reader, for at least a few sentences. But Miss Hicks' facial expression strongly suggested I was in over my head.
I told some pretty big whoppers as a young boy and learned that lies are usually pretty easy for people to see through — that is, unless people want to believe an untruth for any number of reasons. And if they want to believe, you don’t even need any real evidence to back up the claim, maybe just a few hokey crayon drawings, some scraps of paper, a piece of broken glass, whatever. The important thing is sticking to your story.
I actually got a group of kids to come over to my house that day after school to join me in an excavation to re-expose the cave. We dug and dug and dug and had a great time doing it, but for some strange reason the cave was nowhere to be found. I stood by my story, though, and eventually everyone went home harboring no apparent hard feelings. On some level, we all knew it was a fantasy but a fun one nonetheless.
My childhood penchant for fabrication came to mind this week as I followed the unfolding events in the wake of the U.S. election. I'm not going to argue the issues currently dividing the nation, but since a long-buried piece of my past decided to poke its timid head up into the present, I've decided in turn to share it, for whatever it's worth.
Attention-seeking, avoiding blame and getting what I wanted were my usual motives for bending the truth, and I saw a few other kids make similar stabs at reshaping reality with mixed results. Eventually I realized how ridiculous lying and exaggerating made me look, and I gave it up, although I still have to fight the urge to embellish fishing stories or fib my way out things like party invitations.
Sometimes, in an effort to sell my lies, I’d actually try to convince myself they were true. Doesn’t work. The further you take this method-acting shtick, the more ridiculous you look, if not a bit deranged.
I hate to actually reveal the next part of this story, but since this column is about fact vs. fiction, I better fess up. My incessant childhood lying eventually landed me in a small room with the school district psychologist, who ran me through a battery of word-association drills and sought my reactions to ink blots and other pictures. (Coincidentally, I believe I identified one of the blots as a spider.)
I think the final straw for Miss Hicks and what led to the psychologist appointment wasn’t the cave yarn but my masterful performance one day in delivering an oral book report to the class — masterful in my own mind, anyway.
See, we had a poster on the classroom wall with every pupil's name on it, followed by an American eagle sticker for every book each student had read outside of class. To earn a sticker, you first needed to stand in front of the class and describe the latest book you’d read.
I really wanted one of those cool eagles next to my name but hadn’t read any books. One day it occurred to me to simply make up a story on the spot to share with the class. I raised my hand and soon found myself on center stage describing a non-existent book with the quickly improvised title “My Treehouse.”
Although the story's plot admittedly could have been more fully developed, looking back I'd like to think “My Treehouse” held up pretty well as children’s literature. But a minute or so into my talk, I glanced over to Miss Hicks and saw that look again.
Somehow I squeaked through the mental evaluation and survived the second grade without being sent to the classroom for troubled children — the one in a small separate building behind the school that we all knew contained a two-way mirror. What saved me might have been the fact that a number of other kids in Miss Hicks’ class were even more difficult to deal with than I was.
A fellow truth-challenged child named Eddie comes immediately to mind. He told an enormous lie one day that actually cost grown-ups a lot of alarm, time and trouble — all in an effort get himself out of trouble.
It was the middle of winter, but for some reason the public swimming pool in our neighborhood still sat uncovered with about four feet of filthy black water in the deep end. Eddie snuck into the facility, found a floating craft of some kind and was paddling around out there when a police officer arrived and demanded to know what he was doing. Good old Eddie told the cop he'd jumped over the fence to save another boy he saw drowning in the pool.
Skin divers, fire trucks and ambulances were called to the scene, and the whole neighborhood gathered around outside the fence in suspense. Hours passed before authorities concluded there was no drowned boy.
Eddie did end up in that class with the two-way mirror and was later sent by his parents to a military school. Or was it Timothy, a boy with a whole other set of disturbing behaviors, that wound up in military school? I don't remember exactly.
There was another troubled boy in my childhood neighborhood who easily eclipsed Eddie, Tim and me with a remarkable series of lies and stunts, including the time he took a wad of $100 bills from his dad’s drawer and passed them out to every kid he came across. Some of those stories would fit well here, but it looks like I’ve run out of space, and the outcome for Carter is too sad to share anyway.