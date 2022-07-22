I can’t bring myself to watch the Hulu documentary on Teal Swan, the self-avowed spiritual healer from Cache Valley with the cult-like following, even through I went out on a journalistic limb in 2011 to tell local readers her story of alleged Satanic ritual abuse while growing up here.
Honestly, I can’t stand to even look at Teal or hear her speak, can’t stand to see her fleeting little smirks, can’t stand her style of suggestive dress.
It’s a repulsion I developed after reading the eye-popping abuse claims in her first book, interviewing her personally, making a few inquiries about them and watching a couple of her talks and interviews on YouTube.
A little bit of Teal goes a long way.
In the trailer for the Hulu documentary, titled “The Deep End,” one of Teal Swan’s devotees is heard making the comment, “I feel like she’s Jesus.” I doubt Teal makes any effort to discourage devotional declarations like this. Testimonials about God-like qualities are great brand builders in the New Age guru business, and Teal has actually said things about herself very similar to this.
But let me go back to 2011 when Teal Swan first came to The Herald Journal’s attention.
Somebody sent us a new book by an author with local ties and suggested we do an article about it. I can’t remember now if it was a promotional copy or what, but I started to thumb through “Sculptor in the Sky” with vague interest, then got suddenly sucked in by the introduction. It gave an astounding account of the author being ritually abused as a child by a blood cult that she claimed was active in this region at the time. And not only that, she claimed to have witnessed her abusers making numerous human sacrifices of children.
The cult, she said, performed most of its rituals in southern Idaho, but some of the activity allegedly occurred right here in Cache Valley, and this included her being covered in animal blood and prostituted to men in a local motel room — again, and I stress, allegedly.
How did they get their hands on her as a young girl?
As Teal tells it, she was often whisked away from her Hyde Park home in the middle of the night and then brought back before dawn without her parents ever suspecting a thing. But her parents had an unwitting role in the abuse, she told me later, because the man behind the abductions was someone her parents arranged to work with her in horsemanship as a healthy diversion for their troubled teen. He was a southern Idaho veterinarian.
When this man wasn’t pulling her from her home at 3 a.m., he would pick her up from elementary school, she said.
Although everyone in our newsroom was very skeptical about the allegations, it seemed to me that Teal’s story demanded being addressed in the local newspaper — not necessarily as truth but as allegations with no documented proof — because something so startling about our corner of the world was out there being told and repeated by someone who appeared to be gaining a lot of attention. Eventually, that attention reached global proportions with packed auditorium events and a YouTube channel boasting more than a million subscribers.
Another factor in making a news decision was that the publishing of Teal’s book in 2011 (her first of seven, by the way) was not far removed from the time in the 1980s and ’90s when Satanic cult stories had reached a fever pitch in Utah. In other words, the topic had public “currency.”
How to approach this as a news story seemed problematic, however, especially if the article were to contain anything that would implicate the veterinarian, who had never been charged with a crime. So I decided to take it up as a topic not for reportage but for a personal column, just like you are reading right now, leaving out the name of the alleged perpetrator. That way, the subject matter could be freely discussed without the weight of accusing anyone directly or trying to outright prove or disprove anything. The column simply shared with readers what was being claimed by someone who grew up among them.
Still, I did make an effort to delve deeper. I interviewed Teal, tried unsuccessfully to contact the vet, who she’d identified to me by name, and then talked to the Cache County Attorney’s Office, who Teal said she had reported the incidents to in 2005.
A representative for the attorney’s office acknowledged the existence of Teal’s criminal complaint but would not speak about it other than to say, “No charges to date have been filed.” That was six years after the accusations.
The column got a lot of readership, generating hundreds of online clicks every week for a couple of years afterward, while Teal at that time was gaining more and more recognition in the New Age spiritual movement and was telling and retelling the abuse story in many settings. The narrative became that her horrifying past, coupled with her considerable psychic and spiritual gifts, uniquely qualified her to heal people who suffered abuse.
The reader comments on the column ran the gamut, and Teal’s story was both defended and disputed, but one comment really caught my attention and seemed to warrant another phone call. It was purportedly from a childhood friend of Teal’s who gave her name and said she could vouch for the cult claims.
I couldn’t find a phone number for the friend but was able to contact her mother in Cache Valley. When I mentioned Teal and the online comment, a dark cloud instantly came over the conversation. The mother said her daughter had distanced herself from Teal long ago and there was every reason to believe the online post was fabricated. She hesitated to give me her daughter’s phone number because the young woman was trying to put Teal in her past.
Curious, I went back and checked the IP address on the comment to see if it came from the daughter’s new out-of-state home. It didn’t. Disturbingly, it had the same Utah IP address used on earlier comments by a supposedly male individual who sounded like he was in Teal’s inner circle.
Imagine my surprise this week when I saw a June 6 podcast titled “Growing up with Teal Swan,” and the subject of the interview was that very same woman named in the email: Diana Larsen, who now goes by Diana Larsen Ribera.
Diana says nothing in the three-and-a-half hour podcast corroborating the Satanic ritual stories but talks a lot about childhood and teenage behaviors of Teal’s, some extremely disturbing, that seemed to foreshadow her adult path as a so-called spiritual healer whose methods and power over followers have come into question.
Among the accusations leveled at Teal in the documentary is that her teachings encourage and might even be responsible for suicides. Diana says she is coming forward to tell her side of the story now out of fear that staying quiet could endanger vulnerable individuals under Teal’s influence.
There is a lot of discussion in the podcast about psychological counseling that both she and Teal received in their formative years and the popular belief, especially in the Utah and Cache Valley psychology community at that time, that 1.) Satanic ritual abuse was indeed occurring in the region, and 2.) many people had “repressed memories” about such incidents.
Diana doesn’t totally discount that Teal might have experienced some form of abuse, but she doesn’t buy into the abduction narrative, mostly because she saw nothing in the pre-teen Teal suggesting such a thing was happening, plus so many elements the story simply don’t add up.
Also of particular interest to me, Diana recounted a time after the pair’s separation, during adulthood, when Teal sent her an email out of the blue reporting the Satanic abuse for the first time. Shockingly, Teal claimed in the email that Diana had been abducted along with her. Diana remembered nothing of the kind, but it made her question her sanity and wonder if she might have repressed a memory.
Sounds a bit like that mysterious online comment, doesn’t it?
Well, it’s all very complicated and convoluted. I’ve heard the Hulu documentary never mentions Cache Valley, but if you watched it or plan to watch it, it’s of more than passing interest that there’s a very deep local connection. I won’t be tuning in.