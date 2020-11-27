Remember the “Double Rainbow Guy” — the latter-day hippie from that 2010 viral video who was whooping, hollering and ultimately crying about a fabulous rainbow in Yosemite National Park? I was a bit like that guy two Wednesdays ago around 7 a.m., when the morning sky in Logan turned translucent orange in all directions and the snowcapped Wellsvilles reflected a brilliant white light like I’ve never seen there before.
It was unseasonably warm that morning, and I had just stopped for coffee in downtown Logan on my way to work. Like me, several people on the sidewalk and in passing cars were looking around in amazement or clicking pictures with their phones. I took a few pictures myself, but the magic of that fleeting moment didn’t translate onto the digital image, as often happens at such times. If I showed you any of these pictures, you’d ask, “What’s the big deal?”
No, this was an experience for real-time observers only.
Accompanying this column are a few other pictures from my phone. They show nothing remarkable, but each one strikes me as worth sharing and commenting on, if for no other reason than to give Herald Journal readers some local variety on a chilly November weekend. By the end, we’ll get back to that morning’s natural wonder.
No. 1 is a scene we’ve all seen a time or two this year: a discarded or dropped face mask on the ground — in this case probably dropped, because it’s out in front of an elementary school (Bear River Charter School), and it looks like a very nice homemade mask. This scene is almost quaint, but what’s not so pleasant is all the disposable masks turning up in street gutters, parking lots, public bathroom floors and the like. Many people pick up litter when they see it, but a face mask during a pandemic is not something anyone wants to touch.
Next is a curious sight I came across last week at Willow Park in Logan. How in the world did a lone boot, and a new one at that, wind up on a picnic table? Maybe the owner of the boot will see this photo and give us the scoop.
Photo No. 3 shows a large, undeveloped piece property at 200 West and 600 North in Logan. I’ve always wanted to do a Herald Journal article about some of the old farm property in the city that has never been developed. Last summer, I spent a fruitless day trying to track down the owner of the pictured lot. As I hope happens in the case of the solitary boot, maybe someone reading this column will come forward with information on the history of the land. I bet it’s an interesting story.
Now you might be asking what a fly is doing in the next spot on the photo montage. That’s not just any fly, it’s an iridescent green bottle-fly, which is something I’ve only seen a couple of times in my life. It wasn’t as thrilling as a double rainbow “all the way,” but I got excited enough at seeing this colorful insect one day that I had to take a picture before vigorously shooing it away.
Photo No. 6 shows a rowboat at the edge of a pond on the Logan River Golf Course, which presumably is used for fishing out lost golf balls. Something about that boat calls to me, and someday I swear I’m going to round up my 80-year-old friend, Bob, sneak on the course in the middle of the night and row the boat around the pond. Forget golf balls; I just want a late-night adventure that’ll make us both feel young again. If we get caught, I only hope it doesn’t wind up in the news!
Mask, boot, field, fly, boat and, lastly, cloud.
On that 60-degree morning just before the remarkable orange sky, I stepped out my front door and was greeted by this cute little pinkish cloud, which in retrospect seemed like a messenger. The atmosphere got more and more interesting over the next 15 minutes, culminating in the stunning light show that left me and a number of other Cache Valley residents feeling blessed to be alive.