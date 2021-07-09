“Why would someone do that to their body? Tattoos don’t make women more attractive or beautiful, even if they think so.”
“Mom, it’s not about trying to look beautiful. It’s about people expressing themselves.”
I don’t want to say I was eavesdropping exactly, but I caught this snatch of conversation as a mother and daughter walked past on a sidewalk the other day. From the tone of their voices, I gathered that the daughter was considering a tattoo.
We are always getting glimpses like this into each other’s lives, and last week for me was full of such snapshots. Together they seemed to tell a story about Cache Valley life and the times we live in.
Earlier that same day, I was speaking with someone in the parking lot of the Cache County building on Main Street when I saw a young man emerge from the building and angrily throw a set of keys at his own car. I know it was his car because he then used the keys to get inside, remove something from the glove box and stomp back into the building.
DMV rage? You have to assume so.
Not long after leaving the parking lot, I happened to witness another case of rage — road rage. An old pickup a few cars ahead of me had stopped in a lane of traffic, and the driver of the car directly behind it leaned on his horn.
The thing is, the pickup driver was clearly having a mechanical problem. You could hear between honks that he was trying desperately to get the contraption started. It’s not like he was stopped in the middle of the road to text his girlfriend or something (though, of course, that’s not entirely out of the question these days).
Finally the pickup started, but not before the honker sped around the stalled vehicle and yelled something out the window.
I felt a bit like the driver of that old pickup when I was traveling up Logan Canyon last Saturday morning. Though I was going at least 10 mph over the speed limit, other cars were coming up on me like I was standing still, and one of these drivers shot me an angry, arrogant glance while flying by in the passing lane near Second Dam.
Welcome to Cache Valley’s beloved Scenic Byway, where the scenery is a blur out everybody’s car window. Incidentally, as I watched this guy disappear around a corner ahead, I had the shameful thought that I’d like to see him hit the curve at Milepost 473 going that fast, if you know what I mean.
But here I am talking about my own stuff when the intent of this column was to recount a few things observed in the world at large, like the revealing comments I heard this week from a waitress at a locally owned restaurant.
Things have gotten pretty tough at the restaurant, she said. The place has cut back hours due to a lack of job applicants. For remaining employees, the workload has increased and tips have dwindled. The waitress said she’s moving across the mountain but plans to drive back for work each day because she doesn’t want to abandon the hard-working restaurant owner.
You don’t see loyalty like that very often anymore.
Leaving the restaurant, I went by a group of about 10 people lingering and chatting on a downtown Logan sidewalk. They were clustered next to the basement stairwell at the northwest corner of Center and Main, which is a regular occurrence that many passers-by have probably noticed but might not know anything about.
Well, this is one of the places in Logan where Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held, and the little klatches at the stairwell are meeting participants taking a break. I don’t know if it means anything, but the groups have seemed a lot larger lately.
Another group of people seen regularly in that section of Logan — which I doubt many passers-by but me have ever really noticed or taken an interest in — is a large pack of Hispanic students walking together down 100 West each morning on the way to Logan High School. Of course, they weren’t out this week because of summer vacation, but as someone who has traveled to work that way for years, I can say this is a noteworthy part of the local culturescape.
The kids, representing all high school grade levels, come from the neighborhoods north of Logan High and ultimately form a group of about 30 students who walk together in camaraderie down the last few blocks to the school. It’s been going on for so long that I’m sure many of today’s participants have parents who were part of the group. It just continues to take on new members while losing old ones.
Another slice of local life was observable from my front porch this week, where I often sit in the evening shade and watch the world go by — although it’s starting to get too hot for that even in the shade.
I live across from a senior housing community. It’s not assisted living but just a group of homes in an enclosed area where lawn maintenance is provided. All of the homes have balconies, and I’ve been delighted to hear two women chatting with each other from their separate balconies. They have to raise their voices a bit to be heard, but the practice has a wonderful old-timey flavor to it.
Something else on the local scene with an old-timey flavor, but maybe not in a good way, are Cache Valley’s mail trucks. I passed close to one on my bicycle the other day and couldn’t help but notice how ancient and weathered it was, then by chance an old mail truck actually broke down in front of my house on Thursday and had to be towed away.
I guess the well-documented decline in the U.S. Postal Service couldn’t not have an effect on the service’s iconic delivery truck fleet, if you’ll pardon the double negative. I can’t believe I haven’t noticed it until now.
Well, that’s local life as I’ve encountered it lately. Catch you again in a couple of weeks.