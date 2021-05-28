It was one of those bits of morbid curiosity you wish you hadn’t indulged.
A commentary I placed on this page for Tuesday’s newspaper was about corporal punishment in schools, and it referenced a recent viral video showing a Florida school principal paddling a 6-year-old girl. I decided to go on YouTube and see the incident for myself.
The video made me sick, and I feel nauseous right now even thinking about it.
It wasn’t only the hard blows inflicted upon the tiny Florida girl that proved unsettling. It was the vicious tone and language employed by the principal while administering the beating, which was secretly videoed by the girl’s mother after being called into the school.
The mother reportedly was invited to either do the paddling herself or allow the principal to do it, and she deferred to the principal. She told an interviewer later she never expected what came next.
“You don’t keep messing up things!” the principal shouted as an office clerk bent the child over for three hard whacks in the bottom, followed by more loud verbal abuse. The girl’s infraction was reportedly scratching a school computer screen — damage that was already going to cost her mother $50.
What made it all more noteworthy was that although Florida law allows corporal punishment in schools, the school district where this happened has a specific policy against it. On top of that, the principal was white while the girl was Hispanic, and the mother, who spoke only Spanish, was apparently an undocumented immigrant.
Did ethnic hostility fuel the principal’s rage? It would be wrong to automatically assume this was the case, but it’s not something you can immediately discount either, given many of the festering attitudes in our country.
The commentary published in The Herald Journal noted corporal punishment in public schools is still legal in 19 states, and I got nauseous all over again when I went on the internet and found out one of those states is Idaho.
I know a lot of people my age and older long for a return to the days when disorderly kids weren’t “pampered” in school, but the Florida video shines a light on an aspect of corporal punishment the pontificators never seem to talk about. That is the potential for sinister motives or cruelty on the part of the practitioners. The paddlers are supposed to be correcting bad behavior, but who’s to say they might not have behavior problems of their own.
Anyway, as an editor I felt the need to clarify for readers whether corporal punishment is happening at either of Cache Valley’s two Idaho school districts, and I cringed as I dialed the phone to get each district’s answer.
Earlier, a coworker from Malad, Idaho, just outside of Cache Valley, told me about a paddle-wielding shop teacher there in the 1980s — a disciplinarian who drilled holes in his implement of choice to make it less air resistant, and thus more painful, as he flailed away at misbehaving kids bent over a desk facing their classmates. So it seemed possible corporal punishment could still be a thing just across the border.
Although the journalist in me thought this might make a very interesting topic for an article, I’m not going to lie, it was a relief to find out neither the Preston nor West Side school districts practice corporal punishment.
West Side Superintendent Spencer Barzee didn’t even know his state permitted the practice but said emphatically it is not something done there. Preston Superintendent Marc Gee, on the other hand, was well aware of Idaho’s status but explained to me the state allows school districts to formulate their own punishment policies, and since 2007 Preston has had a policy against it.
I asked Gee if he’d seen the Florida video, which was widely reported on network news. He had, and like me, he was disturbed by it.
“That was very shocking,” he said. “Honestly, both the physical and verbal abuse in that situation was what was the most disconcerting for me. I mean, even if they allow corporal punishment there, there just seemed to be vindictiveness and anger in that whole thing, not an effort to try and curb a behavior.”
But what about schools in good old Malad, home of the feared shop teacher who students in the 1980s nicknamed “Skinner”? Had he hung up his notorious hole-punched paddle for good, or was it passed on from teacher to teacher to this very day?
Come to find out, that’s all ancient history, at least as of 2012, when the Oneida School District adopted a policy against corporal punishment.
Oneida Superintendent Rich Moore read me his district’s policy, which is very similar to the Preston school policy as well as a Utah state law adopted in 2003. It states: “No person engaged by the district may inflict or cause to be inflicted corporal punishment on a student. Corporal punishment does not include district personnel who use reasonable force as needed to maintain safety for other students, school personnel or other persons for the purpose of self defense.”
Asked if he’s heard stories about paddling in Malad from days gone by, Moore said no, but added, “When I was in high school (in Weber County, Utah) I received the paddle a lot, and it was given for even looking sideways … but that was like 45 years ago, and we live in a different age and time now.”
I wondered if the notorious Skinner himself would see things differently now, and then it struck me he might still be alive and that I could give him a call and find out first hand.
I won’t reveal his name here, but I was able to locate the man’s phone number. I had to drum up some courage to dial the phone. The call went to voice mail, and I left a message explaining I understood him to be a former teacher who practiced corporal punishment and wondered if he wanted to discuss the subject. That was on Tuesday, and I have yet to receive a return call.
Seems to me if he was at peace with his past and felt strongly about the need for corporal punishment, he’d jump at the chance to talk about it, especially since the practice is still legal in his state. I especially wanted to ask him about the risk of teachers becoming too emotionally invested in the process, like the Florida principal seemed to be.
I let you know if I ever hear back from him.