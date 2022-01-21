Just like anyone who puts anything online, newspaper editors and reporters want to know how much interest their content is generating.
Clicks, baby.
But in all honesty, tracking web traffic is about more than just trying to draw eyes to our websites and articles. Reader behavior patterns are fascinating, and seeing how news stories play is a good way to get a daily reading of the local pulse. Plus, what news reporters wouldn’t want to know how much public interest their work generates?
Often our own ideas of what’s newsworthy — including many of the subjects journalists are taught to think are important — don’t match online reader behavior.
For example, an article this month about COVID cases setting daily records in Cache Valley (one of those “important” subjects) attracted about 1,800 page views at hjnews.com, while what I'd call a simple curiosity story about the site plan for the new Costco store in Logan got 12,300 views.
Everyone already knew Costco was coming, and the populace had already thoroughly debated the government incentives it took to get the chain here, but apparently how the store will sit on the targeted piece of property along 10th West is of extremely high interest as well — much more so than an unprecedented surge of a deadly virus.
Similarly, a story about Logan’s new state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant, a $150 million project that will serve the valley for years to come, garnered just 2,800 clicks, while an article on long lines at the new Dutch Bros coffee outlet on Main Street drew close to 8,000 page views.
Not only that, the Costco and Dutch Bros pieces together generated more than 270 comments on the newspaper’s Facebook page — complete with all the sarcasm, bickering and potshotting that comes with the territory — while the COVID and treatment-plant articles elicited barely a peep.
There are countless other examples in our data of relatively inconsequential news outdoing what traditional wisdom would consider bedrock community journalism or vital information. But I think we’d all agree a responsible news outlet can’t just cater to people’s click impulses? There has to be a balance.
During daydreams at my desk, I’ve wondered what would happen if the Herald Journal posted a breaking news article about something like a giant toxic dust cloud, a haboob, headed for Cache Valley. Could that news eclipse the massive interest locals regularly display for the latest developments on the retail and restaurant fronts?
A natural event that big and impactful would probably get everyone’s attention, but at the same time, something tells me the news bulletin would perform better online if our headline noted the storm could slow the opening of the planned new In-N-Out Burger in Logan.
Incidentally, the Herald Journal’s most recent In-N-Out Burger article last April, a short update on construction written long after all the site-plan controversy of 2020, drew a whopping 58,679 page views, the third highest of any article posted at hjnews.com last year.
What article finished first? Well, it was a different type of story altogether than the ones discussed here so far. I guess you’d call it “human interest,” which is actually my own preference in both reading and writing news.
Amazingly, this article was published two years ago in the spring of 2020, but all of this time it has continued to get clicks at a rate of about 2,500 a week from all over the world. The write-up was about the self-published book “Educating,” written by Clifton-area resident LeRee Westover in answer to her daughter’s best-selling book “Educated,” a damning childhood memoir about being raised off the grid by fundamentalist parents in Franklin County.
Franklin County produced another one of the Herald Journal’s “greatest hits” of 2021 — a short article with a photo that showed a spectator at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo drawing a gun on a bull that tried to jump into the stands. Like all of the attention on “Educating,” many of the 158,000 clicks on the bull story came from outside of Cache Valley, presumably from people intrigued by the pistol-packing, Wild West aspect of the rodeo incident.
The photo was taken from far away in poor lighting, but that didn’t seem to matter. And as you might expect, there came an avalanche of online input from people wanting to mock, praise or otherwise weigh in on the spectacle. More fervor went into arguing whether a bullet from the man’s handgun would have stopped the bull than Congress could whip up debating last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Honestly, I’m not trying to belittle news readers for their preferences. I click on a lot of random things too, enough that it would be pretty embarrassing to share. It’s simply a fact that shiny objects attract more attention and play better in the media landscape than weighty subject matter or even the “positive” news readers always say they want.
Recently, The Herald Journal started a weekly page of feel-good stories called “The Bright Side.” Community members have said they appreciate the paper highlighting positive news, but online numbers show this material performing well below other content.
A recent exception was the HJ story about a 17-year-old cashier at Lee’s Marketplace giving CPR to a customer who suffered a heart attack. That got 6,700 clicks and was picked up by other news media throughout the region.
The article wasn’t intended as clickbait. It was the kind of story newspapers have loved to share with readers since presses first started rolling — accounts of dramatic events that display the human spirit at its best.
Of course, we want to sell subscriptions and bring traffic to our website to keep the newspaper financially sound, but newspapers have an obligation to their communities that goes well beyond clicks, an obligation to keep readers informed, to stay relevant, to serve as government watchdogs, and to tell inspiring stories like the one at Lee’s.
By the way, I personally think a bullet between the eyes would have stopped that bull cold.