Here’s a prediction. Within 30 years, women will hold the majority of the leadership roles in our society, similar to the way men hold most of them right now.
Women have already made significant inroads into the top positions of government, education and business, and there are strong signs that the process is about to accelerate dramatically, despite what 10,000 years of history have made us think about entrenched male domination.
My prediction is based on a very, very notable trend transpiring right in front of our eyes both nationally and here in Cache Valley. But it’s something nobody seems to be talking or writing about. What has quietly been happening over the past three decades is that girls have overtaken boys in college ranks, both as enrollees and graduates, and the margins aren’t small.
I don’t notice a lot of things around me (ask my wife) so it took a couple of years visiting the Utah State University campus as an adjunct professor before I started to notice how the college student population has changed since I attended Colorado State University in the mid-1970s. And even though I devour a lot of news, I never saw any articles or TV reports on this topic until just a couple of months ago.
I thought it mere coincidence that my first USU news-writing class in 2017 had 10 young women and only 4 young men. A couple of semesters later, the gap had grown to 14 vs. 4 and has stayed pretty close to that level ever since.
For sure, the makeup of my classes at least partially reflects the fact that more young women than men go into the humanities and social sciences than hard science, engineering and business, but a look at overall numbers at USU and elsewhere show a true sea change in total university numbers.
At USU, female graduates overtook male graduates in 2009, and by the spring of 2022 the margin of difference had grown to more than 1,000 — with 3,848 women earning degrees compared to 2,740 degrees for their male counterparts.
National figures show women now make up a stunning 59.9 percent of the U.S. college population. That percentage, taken from data compiled by the non-profit National Student Clearinghouse, was cited in a 2021 Wall Street Journal article I recently ran across that confirmed the trend I’d been suspecting for some time but never seen any mention of.
“Men dominate top positions in industry, finance, politics and entertainment. They also hold a majority of tenured faculty positions and run most US college campuses. Yet female college students are running laps around their male counterparts,” the article’s author stated, noting that if the trend continues at its current pace, it will only be a few years before women are earning college degrees at twice the rate of men.
But the Journal article also delved into a downside of the higher education gender shift — the nagging reality stated in the headline that “a generation of American men have given up on college.”
It quoted a couple of guys who recently dropped out of college after only a single semester, one saying he he felt “hazy” and the other describing himself as “lost.” The former went on to say, “I’m sort of waiting for a light to come on so I figure out what to do next.”
Something is definitely going on with young men in our society, and I think we all have seen signs of it. A lot of twenty-something males have a lack of direction and motivation, and there seems to be a general cynicism among them about all of our society’s institutions. I blame it on video games and too much screen time, but that explanation is probably way too simplistic.
That said, the performance levels of male and female students in my classes haven’t been noticeably different. Some students do good work, some do poor work, regardless of which gender box they check on the admission form. But I can say that girls tend to sit front and center in the classroom while guys tend to plant themselves on the edges and generally keep to themselves, whatever that implies.
The enrollment shift is apparently a dicey subject on college campuses. So much effort over the years has been put into balancing the gender scales that many administrators are now reluctant to acknowledge the pendulum has swung in the other direction and even more reluctant to see it as a potential problem. The article articulated the situation this way:
“American colleges, which are embroiled in debates over racial and gender equality, and working on ways to reduce sexual assault and harassment of women on campus, have yet to reach a consensus on what might slow the retreat of men from higher education. Some schools are quietly trying programs to enroll more men, but there is scant campus support for spending resources to boost male attendance and retention.”
It went on to quote a college admissions consultant as saying, “It’s unfortunate that we’re not giving this issue air and sun so that we can start to address it.”
Honestly, I don’t have an opinion on how schools should address this or even whether or not it’s a problem, but I do think the trend is extremely noteworthy, and the ramifications are enormous.
Scholars, pundits, politicians and statisticians have talked for years about glass ceilings and roadblocks to advancement for women, but it looks like one of the biggest obstacles — clutching one of those pieces of paper that give you a leg up in the world — is rapidly evaporating as we speak. And certainly this revolution in higher ed will carry over into the America's leadership structures as the current crop of college graduates enter middle age and take the nation's steering wheel.
Would things be better in a world run largely by women? My guess is yes. Men had their shot and look where that got us? But people are people, and no matter who’s in charge, you have to think abuses of power (the primary problem on our planet) will still lurk around every corner in government and society. Stay tuned.