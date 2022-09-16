Charles McCollum 2021

Here’s a prediction. Within 30 years, women will hold the majority of the leadership roles in our society, similar to the way men hold most of them right now.

Women have already made significant inroads into the top positions of government, education and business, and there are strong signs that the process is about to accelerate dramatically, despite what 10,000 years of history have made us think about entrenched male domination.

