On three corners of my house, I have Japanese snowball bushes. They have grown so tall that despite my height and a ladder, I struggle to trim the very tip-top branches.

At my age and condition, I have no business climbing a ladder without supervision. The last thing I need to experience is to fall, end up with a broken hip, and become my own therapist. Ironically, I do suffer a bit of acrophobia.

