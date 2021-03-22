Note from columnist: Out of respect for the Asian-American community, the third part in a firearm-legislation series will be shared at another time.
My good friend Sandie, who is Asian, once brought me a birthday gift: a copy of one of her favorite books, “A Single Shard” by Linda Sue Park.
While reading the book, I got a rare peek through a window into my quiet, reserved friend’s soul. “A Single Shard” is about a poor boy who hoped to become a master potter in 12th century Korea. He is tasked by his new master with presenting a piece of pottery at the king’s court, but after a mishap, he is left to show only a shingle shard of his master’s work – a small piece of something beautiful. The king’s emissary sees that piece and recognizes the extraordinary skill of the master. The king honors both the master potter and the boy.
The more I read, the more I saw Sandie in the boy’s character — not only because of how they both looked, but because of what their culture added to them as people. I felt closer to her than ever by reading the book. I’m thankful that she offered me that book and even more grateful that I accepted the gift she offered. To be clear, she gave me more than a book; she gave me a window.
In 2019 the Census Bureau estimated that of the approximate 128,000 residents in Cache County, about 83% of the population was “white alone.” I’m one of them. As such, I can’t pretend to understand the pain and heartbreak being felt by the Asian-American community after the inexcusable violence committed last week in Georgia.
Even with my tiny glimpse through the window of understanding, I know the entire Asian-American community is hurting. I want to do something to help.
As a writer I “follow” Linda Sue Park, the author of “A Single Shard,” on Twitter. On March 19, she gave some wonderful advice on her feed, which I quote with her permission. The advice is meant for me and people like me: most of the 83% of “white” people who want to do something more, but might not know how. She said we need not be passive onlookers. We can actively help #StopTheHate by intervening when we notice “microaggression.”
“Microaggression” is subtle or even unintentional discrimination. If like me, you have ever heard a racial slur or a joke aimed at an ethnic or racial group, you have heard a micro-aggressive statement. Sometimes such statements are unintentionally hurtful and come from lack of education, like when a child points at a woman’s hijab and makes a brash statement. Sometimes microaggressions are intentional, but may feel innocent to the speaker — a slur or joke. As small as these statements or acts may seem, if they are not immediately checked, they will continue and intensify over time, causing discriminatory language and action to build, thus further alienating the person or group at which the statements are addressed.
In her tweet, Park advised bystanders to intervene. “Imagine that you're in the presence of someone being micro-aggressive. A racist or ableist joke. A misogynist aside. "Kung flu." Practice responding by saying aloud… ‘That makes me uncomfortable.’”
“Practice regularly,” Park continued, “ – it takes just a few seconds a few times a day – so it stays front of mind. The window to USE that line is a small one: You have to say it as soon as you hear the unfunny joke, the semi-veiled comment.”
Park encouraged people to practice and develop readiness so that when a situation happens in real life, they can quickly intervene. “It will not be easy,” Park said. “Stay strong: Try to keep in mind that however uneasy you're feeling, it's not anywhere close to the distress of the person at whom the microaggression is directed.”
“You do NOT have to engage any further (unless you want to). A typical response to your intervention might be something like: ‘Sheesh, it's just a joke. Where's your sense of humor?’ You can repeat: ‘I'm just not comfortable with that.’ Then change the subject or walk away.”
Park suggested this intervention has two results: 1) It lets the speaker and others within earshot know what they said is not OK. 2) It lets the injured person know they have your support. And “Yes,” Park said, “every microaggression is an injury to the soul and psyche.”
If bystanders continually send a message by standing up to micro-aggressive speech and action, those small interventions will add up to big changes over time.
“It takes ALL OF US,” Park said. “Bottom line: There's a price to be paid to dismantle injustice: in personal comfort and sometimes in relationships. Paying that price *consistently* is the difference between TRUE seekers of a better world for all – and those with 'good' but empty intentions. Which are you?”
To do more, Park suggested participating in a bystander intervention training offered by IHollaBack.org; link below. The current sessions of the free course are full, but there will be more sessions offered as demand increases.
Intervening to stop small acts of microaggression might seem like a small piece to offer against the huge problem of racial injustice, a single shard. But rest assured that when consistently applied, all the tiny pieces put together by those who care will make something exquisite – a more just world.
As I write, people around the Cache Valley and around the country are taking small steps to show that is what they are striving for. And I can see a glimpse of it; like peaking through a window into the beautiful place the world should be.
https://www.ihollaback.org/bystanderintervention/
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com