Dear reader, the past two weeks have been difficult and refining for me and for a lot of people that I deeply love. The why is not a secret, but it is something I don’t wish to discuss or glorify, so I won’t. As for the difficulty itself, it has left me without power or words to adequately describe or express it. So, in this case, I won’t try.
My boss Shem recently passed away. He often quipped, “It is what it is.” His grandmother used to say that phrase when times were the hardest. Then she would smile and soldier on. And so would he. And so will I.
But I have to take a lesson from this difficulty or drown in it. My soul-searching has brought me to this; that I have a place in my community and a part to play. Every person does. Every single person is important.
While teaching 8th grade literature this past year, my class read “A Single Shard” by Linda Sue Park. The wise old mentor, Crane Man, told his adoptive son, Tree Ear, this: “Of all the problems you may meet on your journey, it will be people who are the greatest danger. But it will also be people to whom you must turn if ever you are in need of aid.”
Last week while in the thick of my troubles, I went to the school for a service project that my fantastic sister-in-law Tirzah invited me to. The two of us, plus her wonderful son, Aaron, showed up a little early with rakes, shovels, and wheelbarrows. We weren’t sure how the project would turn out, who would show up, or how much we could possibly get done.
But there was something to do. A small mountain of wood chips had been deposited on the front parking strip and another was placed in the back parking lot. Our task was to transport the wood chips to all the landscaping areas that needed a fresh coat, including the playground.
Tirzah and Aaron started immediately and had the front flower beds finished before the project officially started. Then the clock turned and someone else showed up, a little family with a few sweet kids and willing parents.
They went to work.
The half-dozen people turned into a dozen. Then two dozen. Then four. Some brought tools. Others only brought hands and minds determined to do something, anything, to help on a dark day.
Before the hour was finished, the mountain of wood chips in the front had been conquered. Despite the urgings of the school officials for the party to disperse and join again another day, everyone headed to the back pile with rakes in hand.
There was another mountain to conquer.
The workers didn’t quit until the second mountain was leveled and the wood chips were in place. Each person lent a hand. Each one was needed. Each one contributed to the greater work.
That’s the way life goes. We don’t really get to choose when trials come to us. They are what they are. They come. And we have to meet them. We have to dig in and conquer them one mountain at time.
And we get to do it together. It’s so much better when we take on our mountains as a team.
Over the past few weeks, I have relearned that I need a community, a family. I’m blessed to have more than one. I pray that everyone in Cache Valley feels a sense of communal strength and fortitude that comes from fellowship. I hope community takes everyone through the hard times that surely will come.
Strength in numbers isn’t just a saying. People can tear each other down or build each other up. When we stand together, everyone stands a little stronger.
If you, dear reader, do not feel you’re part of a bigger family, please reach out. Please let someone know. You have neighbors, friends, coworkers and loved ones who want to know when you are struggling. They want to help you. When the dozens gather, you may feel small; like you don’t matter. But be assured, you make a contribution that cannot be replaced.
Shem wrote a workplace email during the pandemic that said, “We understand that these are uncertain times, and I wish I could alleviate the uncertainty. However, the best I can do it to assure you that, when we work together, we will experience the best possible outcomes for everyone. This means we all need to do our part.”
What is my part? My part is be an aid to others in any way I can. I hope to heal others and gain healing by doing service. I’m not perfect, but I will do the best I can.
What is your part, dear reader?
To be present? To speak kindness? To lend a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on?
You get to decide.
There is power in that decision. You and I can be Crane Man and Tree Ear’s greatest dangers or we can be the ones who give aid to those who turn our way. We are human, yes. We have the ability to see other people’s humanity and respond with courage and kindness. Not for our own glorification, but because we are needed.
But how much are we needed? How much is every single person needed?
So much that I am left without power or words to express it.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com. For this column, she wants readers to know she is not on official representative of her employers, and her opinions are her own.