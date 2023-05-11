...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Thursday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet, or near 750
CFS.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will fall to near 6.5 feet (near 710
CFS) Wednesday afternoon. The river will then rise back above
action stage late Wednesday evening, peaking at 6.9 feet (880
CFS) Thursday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
As Lynda and I were riding home in the truck the other night after a family get together, I asked her what she thought about my upcoming retirement date and how she felt about me retiring. She was quiet for a moment and then said she felt nervous about it.
Of course, I assumed that being nervous meant she was worried about us both being home for longer periods of time and driving each other crazy, but she said she was more worried that being out of a school setting every day after 28 years in the classroom would result in my missing the interaction of students and adults to the point of feeling displaced and isolated?
I’d never really thought about it that way but I’m sure it has a great deal of truth to it. I’ve already got a list of projects and chores at home that will take up lots of time, especially to begin with, and a regular summer job that will keep me busy. Along with a training schedule with the DARE officers training courses I get to help teach.
And, of course, fishing trips with my kayak are a must. But just how much will being away from almost constant interaction at school affect me mentally and emotionally is what I think Lynda was hinting at.
I’ll certainly miss teaching, especially teaching the subjects I truly enjoy and am passionate about like U.S. history and social studies; but the flip side of that is how much I will miss learning from the kids.
As educators we focus on opening kids’ cranial spaces and pouring knowledge, facts, figures and experiences into their brains. At the same time, what are those same kids teaching us about themselves and how does that in turn make us better, more cognizant adults?
You’d think that after raising and helping to raise 15 children between my wife and I and spending almost three decades in the classroom with 10- and 11-year-old students, I’d have a perfect understanding of who they are and how they’ll react in certain situations.
Wrong!
As with parenting, as soon as you think you’ve got something figured out, kids will surprise, impress, infuriate, frustrate, love, forgive and, yes, unknowingly educate us.
A few things kids have taught me during my career as an educator include:
1) You can’t judge a book by its cover even if the book is trying its best to push every button on your accordion. I’ve learned that it’s OK to make mistakes in front of the kids and then admit errors and move on. Oftentimes the kids will find a mistake I made on the board and point it out. Admitting that I was wrong and they were right is a huge confidence booster for them.
2) I learned that kids are incredibly creative whether they are artistically gifted or not. Give a kid a piece of paper for an assignment and watch it magically transform into an airplane, a Chinese throwing star, triangular football, snowflake, origami wombat, shredded bedding for a hamster nest or best of all, a thank you note to their favorite teacher (she teaches across the hall).
3) Kids for the most part are honest and appreciate honesty in return. Of course, the occasional comment like, “Mr. Hawkes, I know a way that you can lose weight” although appreciated, is brutally honest, hah!
4) I learned that it’s totally OK to shed tears and show emotion in front of students and to appreciate it when they do the same. It lets them know I express hurt, feel pain and happiness just like they do. I learned that by standing at the door in the mornings and greeting them as they come in, I can get a pretty good idea what kind of night or week the students have had and mentally take note of who needs some extra attention or a kind word.
5) Left to their own devices, most kids will always find something to occupy their time whether there has been an assignment given or not. I’d usually find this out when I’d discover symbols and initials scratched into the insides of their desks or bottoms of their chairs. Learning which groups or individuals could occupy their time focused and on a task was something I learned early on as a first-year teacher.
6) Kids say the darndest things, which is almost a daily occurrence. Sometimes it even gives me a peek into what kind of relationships and experiences they are having at home or outside of school. I gave an assignment once where students were asked to design a family crest complete with the family name and a motto or saying that defined their family.
For example: “Families that play together, stay together,” etc. Well, this one particular student labeled a crest with their family name and for the family motto drew a picture of a kid and parent with open mouths shouting the motto “Shut your pie hole!” Probably a more popular description than we realize.
The highest accolade I ever received as an educator was when a student actively working on a project slipped and called me “dad.” Best compliment I’ve ever had.
As I look forward to retirement in a few weeks, I can truly say that everything I learned about life and its wonders, I learned in fifth grade.
