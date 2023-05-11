Chad Hawkes - NEW (2023)

Chad Hawkes

As Lynda and I were riding home in the truck the other night after a family get together, I asked her what she thought about my upcoming retirement date and how she felt about me retiring. She was quiet for a moment and then said she felt nervous about it.

Of course, I assumed that being nervous meant she was worried about us both being home for longer periods of time and driving each other crazy, but she said she was more worried that being out of a school setting every day after 28 years in the classroom would result in my missing the interaction of students and adults to the point of feeling displaced and isolated?

