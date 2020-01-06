Have you put away your Christmas decorations, taken down your lights outside, and returned to “normal”? It seems a little strange to write the date 2020. The number sequence 20/20 means you have perfect vision, right? Well that’s a great goal for all of us this year — 20/20 in daily living and just in life!
As I write this, a song we sing in church comes to mind: “Have I Done Any Good?” It was composed by Will L. Thompson, 1847-1909. Verse one goes, “Have I done any good in the world today? Have I helped anyone in need? Have I cheered up the sad and made someone feel glad? If not, I have failed indeed. Has anyone’s burden been lighter today because I was willing to share? Have the sick and the weary been helped on their way? When they needed my help was I there?”
There is a second verse, but space doesn’t allow including it. The chorus that ends each verse is the same: “Then wake up and do something more than dream of your mansion above. Doing good is a pleasure, a joy beyond measure. A blessing of duty and love.”
I sing this in my mind often, and it helps me think of others whom I might call or visit. A small little sign on my desk that I’ve referred to before is also a good daily reminder each morning: “I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I do know that TODAY, I can choose to be happy and full of life.”
While I do not know the man who broke into the Logan LDS Temple last month and did damage in various places, I hope he can resolve his feelings and get the help he needs for a more normal existence. I’m always sad when any church or public building is desecrated.
One prominent building in downtown Logan which continues to occupy the public eye is the Emporium. This newspaper had a great history of the building in a recent issue, and hopefully something will happen there at last. We discussed it years ago when I was on the Logan City Council, and the current mayor, Holly Daines, has pledged to “get something done” with it, so perhaps the action will occur. It’s located in such a prominent position in Logan’s downtown. I’ve always hoped a new library would be included in the plans. Our current library has a great collection, and my wife and I visit it often. When I was on the City Council, we held all our meetings there, and then the city offices were built far back on the block, and that became the place. Each mayor since has pondered a new library, and council members have done the same. Is it time for some action? I hope so.
What has been done on West Center Street is wonderful. Now get the city center vibrant again with shops, new parking structures, a new library, and a totally revitalized “downtown.” With an ever-increasing student population at USU, new housing structures in all directions, and a wonderful free public transportation system, Logan’s downtown is prime for being the shopping, sports, and entertainment center for Northern Utah and Southern Idaho. Enticing a major “anchor” store on the north end of the Cache Valley Mall would keep shoppers in our valley, instead of going to stores farther south along the Wasatch Front.
Keeping and improving the historic best as well as improving and expanding the contemporary rest will accomplish the task. Our son Jeff and family from Washington County (St. George area) came up for a visit before Christmas and stayed for a few days. They shopped at Al’s Sporting Goods, twice, and we went to eat dinner at the Bluebird. They went to Hardware Ranch and enjoyed the feeding of the elk herds. They played in the snow in our yard on the hillside above Logan and even left our patio table full of snowballs.
Utah’s Dixie is growing so fast, and Cache Valley is doing the same. New businesses are sprouting up north, south, east, and west. Not far from our home, Chicago Pizza and Culver’s are busy, busy establishments. We’re getting some fine new neighbors farther east above our home and more to the west, just down the hill from where we live on Aspen Drive. The growth continues up into Preston and Southern Idaho. Great local medical facilities are also a draw to the valley. From our kitchen window we watch helicopters land at one of the wonderful hospitals serving our valley.
In case you don’t already know this, I love Cache Valley. I regret that I didn’t tell my parents often how much I loved them. I was able to tell my father that when he had a major heart attack and was in a Salt Lake hospital. I cried when I said, “Dad, we’ve not been a huggy-kissy family, but I want you to know how much I love you — always have and always will.” My mother died of cancer a few years later, and I took my turn caring for her at her home. Two of my sisters and I rotated staying with her since she didn’t want to be in a hospital. (My third sister lived in Northern Idaho.) A home health-care nurse also came each day. My mom’s wish was granted, and she died at home in her own bed.
I believe in eternal life, that there is life after this life, and that that life will be without the human frailties which come to all. Now go see a neighbor who doesn’t get out much. Call a friend on the phone that you haven’t visited with in a long time. Send a birthday card. Keep in touch. You’ll be glad you did.