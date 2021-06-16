“Who am I and why am I here?” is a statement made almost 30 years ago by Adm. James Stockwell, the vice presidental candidate in Ross Perot's unsuccessful campaign for president of the United States. I am shocked and depressed to find myself, a 92-year-old man with an injured back caused by a fall, asking myself that same question.
I was told I was born in my paternal grandparent's house on 9 May 1929. When I reached 21 years of age I was required to register for the military draft. We could find no official record of my birth. I had to get sworn statements from neighbors to establish I existed and that I was born in 1929.
Years later a distant cousin of mine became a judge in Llano County, Texas. Among stacks of records he found birth and death statements that had never been filed. Among them were two statements filed by the “doctor” who was present when I was born. One was for Thalus Win Box. It had been marked through and replaced by another one for Thadis Wayne Box.
That name has been on my U.S. passports and accepted by dozens of countries for 66 years. The only time my passport was not with me was during my first trip to China. My passport and other official papers were taken from me when my plane landed. I was given a document in Chinese I could not understand. A “guide,, dressed in a Mau suit like everyone, male or female wore, was with me every where I went.
The only time my guide wasn't with me was for about an hour in northern China. There the land and livestock were owned by Uyghurs, a Turkic ethnic group that had been there for centuries. My Chinese keepers wanted a picture of me on a horse. A Uyghur stockman, mounted on his own horse, brought a saddled horse for me. I mounted the sorrel gelding and posed for the picture. Then I touched my heels to the horses's side and motioned for the Uyghur to follow me.
The two of us, a Uyghur and an American, rode away with Chinese handlers running after us. The Chinese could not keep up. Although neither of us spoke a language the other could understand, we both knew land and livestock. We had about an hour together before we were surrounded by armed men on motorcycles. I was hustled back to my keepers. I shudder to think what happened to the horseman, the land and the Uyghur people.
Years later Jenny and I went on an exchange program between Americans and Chinese. We didn't get to see what was once Uyghur land, but what we were shown in the east was not the China I had seen earlier. In my first visit, everyone, male or female, wore the same kind of clothes, regardless of age, social status or gender. Three decades later I did not see a single Mau suit. Automobiles had replaced bicycles. Business suits, police uniforms, blue jeans and sport shirts were not unlike the rest of the world.
But to be fair, the United States of America and our happy valley in Utah had also changed. When I first came to our valley it was an escape from the growing towns around Salt Lake City. There were few lawns of exotic grasses in our valley. Riding lawn mowers were rare. Most houses had a few fruit trees and a vegetable garden. Irrigation water ran down many street gutters.
Thirty years later our valley had changed. Houses had crept across 6th West and into open land between the towns in the valley. A few houses began to appear above the water line of old Lake Bonneville. In the old towns and new subdivisions lawns and open spaces in our towns were covered with exotic, water sucking grasses fed by fertilizers and cut with huge riding mowers powered by fuels that fill our air with unhealthy particles.
Now our valley is changing again. New multistory housing units add homes for thousands of people, but not even the tallest will reach above the unhealthy air in our natural bowl. Housing developments creep up the mountains. Lake levels are below average. We live for the here and now and let tomorrow take care of itself.