The County Fair is on! Thank goodness.
Every summer, my kids have occupied their time helping Grandpa in the garden, raising a couple of spring rabbits, and tending our chickens. But this year, we have done even more. My daughter made a quilt with her grandmother. One scouting son has made carvings Lord Baden Powell would be proud of. Another son entered Cache Makers science competition and won a prize. The kids have cool things to show for our long weeks of isolation.
For us, the Cache County Fair is a chance to share how we have used our time. While we appreciate ribbons as much as the next person, the satisfaction of entering the fair goes much deeper.
That’s something Cache County 4H coordinator Alisha Straatman understands. “I would say a fair is more than just cotton candy and carnival rides,” she said. “It’s about celebrating the youth and the hard work they have put into their projects.”
Straatman said the idea of county fairs was first established to highlight new farming and agricultural techniques. Professors from land-grant universities invited youth to try new agricultural ideas and methods through extension services. At the end of the summer, a competition was held to see whose crops and animals did the best.
“Fairs were first established for 4H and FFA kids to show off what they had been working on all summer long,” Straatman said. “It grew into carnivals and rodeos, but those are just secondary.”
Straatman said 4H kids have been working hard despite the pandemic. Though face-to-face club meetings have only just resumed, the County Extension offices have been using online meetings to help kids start projects and then allowing the kids to finish on their own.
“It’s been a really different summer,” Straatman said. “It’s truly amazing what the kids have been able to accomplish in these circumstances.” Many of the 4H programs and projects, from STEAM (science, technology, engineering, and math) demonstrations to raising livestock, are meant to be shown at the county fair.
Still, the decision to hold a community event is something Straatman said the fair board and the health department have considered carefully.
“We are excited about the fair, but we are being careful, too,” Straatman said. “Bear River Health Department has reviewed the plans for the fair and the guidelines being used. For example, the indoor exhibits are more controlled. We will have a limited number of people viewing demonstrations and auctions. We are respectfully asking everyone to wear masks and socially distance.”
Straatman is not a member of the fair board, but she understands that local businesses and supporters have stepped in to make sure the county fair goes forward. “We are one of three county fairs going on in Utah this year. The county submitted a press release and 90% of the comments were in support. Most people want the fair to happen. I think we need this boost!”
Lane Parker, who is volunteering for his third year as fair manager, agreed. “Our committees, the county council and the fair board are united and extremely excited to go on with this fair. Many of those committee members participated in 4H or FFA programs as young people, so they recognize how important the fair is to growing youth.”
“We all want to see the fair go forward. It is as important as anything that we can do for the morale of the youth,” Parker said. “Economically, those livestock auctions, in particular, make a big difference for the participants. For example, last year we had 439 animals come to auction. Those auctions brought in $546,000. A little bit goes to the overhead fair and tag costs, but all the rest of the money goes to the kids. This is college money. This is mission money. Money that builds them up for future success. And it teaches the kids the value of hard work.”
Parker said just over 1,000 animals were tagged and weighed-in during the spring. Those animals are eligible to be presented at the fair. “Our auction will be a live auction. You will be able to come and sit in the seats and bid on the animals and see the kids and really support them,” Parker said. “We are excited to make sure that still happens.”
Those entering the fair will notice some changes before they even come to the grounds. Primarily, all entries must be registered on the Cache County Fair website before August 1. The site also has specific instructions for where and when to bring entries to the grounds for judging, starting August 3. The fair itself is open for the public August 6-8.
Straatman is encouraging everyone who has been creating this summer to look into what they can contribute to fair exhibits. “The fair has so many categories you can participate in,” she said. “It’s not just sewing or livestock. You can enter home baked goods, science projects, or art. There really is something for everyone.”
“It will be good for people to remember our community,” she continued. “We have been stuck in our own worlds – literally in our own houses. The fair will be a chance for us to show what we have accomplished. That’s something we really need this year.”
The evening after we heard the fair was on, I sat at the computer with my four kids looking over my shoulders and my fifth child on my lap to register. Each one has something to show off at Cache County Fair. For anyone else who has been creating, growing, and nurturing during quarantine, maybe you have something to share, too. Thank goodness, there are more than enough ribbons to go around.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com