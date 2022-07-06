Many of us here in Cache Valley grew up spending hot summer days hauling hay, moving sprinkler pipe or driving a tractor. For the most part, I dodged the handling of those small, almost extinct bales. There was no pipe to lug as we were all sloped dry farm ground of wheat and barley. I would like to share a lesson that I did learn from those long, dirty dusty days on a D4 Caterpillar tractor at 3 mph. Maybe some of you will join me in saying, “Been there, done that, got the T-shirt!”
KEEP THE WHEEL IN THE FURROW
A quick lesson on the art of moldboard plowing is a good place to start this story. Alhough considered antiquated nowadays with the GPS-controlled, almost drone like farming methods, it was the standard back in the good ole days.
We owned two of these magical implements. One was a five-bottom plow shear and the other one had six. The six bottom was hydraulic powered and the slightly smaller, older five bottom had a rope pull that when you reached back with your right arm and tugged, it would activate it to either lift out of the ground or unlock to drop back into the dirt. Which one do you surmise I was always assigned? Yep, the manual rope pull!
These plows were led by the torque and horsepower of a Caterpillar D4D special application tractor. Maximum speed with the plow in the ground was 2-3 mph. You could not gain speed by cheating or partially lifting the thick-gauged, metal-scoop-shaped moldboards out of the ground. It was all or nothing. They were only used one month of the year to till a few hundred acres of stubble covered harvested grain fields. That left eleven months for them to sit and gather rust on the metal plow shears. Less than an hour of the scouring friction of the heavy clay soil brought them to a mirror like sheen clear enough for shaving. The edges would actually attain a razor-like quality sharp enough to slice a tomato without producing juice!
Each of the three wheels had a responsibility. One rode in the previously formed ditch or furrow, another on the level ground close to the rear of the tractor hitch to keep the plow level, and the third trailed at the most posterior angle of the row of plow shanks forming a new fresh furrow. As the tractor crawled along at a feverishly boring and tedious speed, the row of sturdy scoops churned and literally tossed the stubble and soil into the rows formed as the plow dug deep into the ground. The goal being a smooth, level field free of "bath tubs" or "hog wallows."
When asked why this furrow filling detail was so vital and in need of the watchful consideration by the "plow jockey," my dad explained it in summary like this: “Every spot where there is a bathtub, the harrow will miss and a weed will grow and rob the grain of water. SO KEEP THE WHEEL IN THE FURROW!” Just like Mom did not want weeds in her garden or flowers, mostly out of aesthetics, Dad did not allow weeds in his grain fields from a production philosophy.
You see where I am going with this story? The lesson may be about staying focused on your goals. Doing a thorough job of "keeping the wheel in the furrow" to reduce the chances of "weeds" or ineffectual outcomes. It requires your full effort and attention to slice through the boredom and fatiguing pace, much like that plow sliced through the soil. It will not be easy, it will seem endless, but in the end as you pull out of that field and look back over your shoulder at a clean, wholesome-smelling expanse of earth, it will all be worth it. Thanks Dad, job well done!
Todd Thomas is a resident of Preston. His father’s farm was about 10 miles north of town.