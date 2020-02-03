Here we are, February once more.
When I was growing up, this was a great month because of Valentine’s Day. That was a big event back then. Even when I taught school, it was a major event for the sixth graders at dear old Webster School, the same school I had attended while growing up.
Each student made a valentine box with a slot for the valentines to go into. Many of them were purchased at the “dime store” (Coronet’s), but most were made in our own classroom. Occasionally, a boy who didn’t like somebody else, would make a “You Stink” valentine and put it in an envelope, but most of the kids said nice words and drew hearts and what they thought a cupid might look like.
When I was a teacher, there was one boy who didn’t like many others, especially girls, and he wrote very unkind notes with made-up photos of faces sticking their tongue out. So the day before Valentine’s Day, after school was out, I went through the boxes and read the ones he had put inside. If they were unkind, as most of them were, I took out the ones he had made and put one that I had purchased in its place.
I watched him on Valentine’s Day, and he was very surprised when other kids told him thanks for the valentine he had given them. I hope he learned a lesson.
I don’t know what elementary schools do today with Valentine’s Day, but if they do anything, I hope it is a happy day for every student and every teacher. We still send our own grandchildren valentines as emails or talk to them if they live in the valley.
I hope it’s a special day for you and your loved ones too. Wouldn’t that be “loverly?” (I can’t remember for sure what musical that word comes from, but I think it is “My Fair Lady”). I sure have my own “Fair Lady” and don’t know what I would do without Jane. More and more she’s our driver, our banker, and my nurse.
The second holiday we have in February will be a national holiday, President’s Day. Instead of celebrating Washington’s birthday, Lincoln’s birthday, on down to Trump’s birthday, it’s a day to honor all who have served as president of this great United States of America.
You have your own list of which presidents you feel served well as our commander in chief. In my own opinion, we have had many great presidents and a few who didn’t do much. Many are revered for helping to keep the peace and bring the nation back together when ideologies divided us. Very few have been impeached.
Thus far, no U.S. president has been removed from office, even though one has resigned. I doubt President Trump will resign. Each of us has our own opinions of the saga we’ve read about almost daily over the past few weeks. It’s hard to imagine what it must be like to be “the” president of the United States of America. My current choice for our next president is Mike Bloomberg.
A poem comes to mind — one of my favorites — that seems to fit:
Isn’t it strange that Princes and Kings / and clowns who caper in sawdust rings, / and common people like you and me / are builders for eternity. Each is given a bag of tools, / a shapeless mass and a book of rules, / and each must build, ere life is flown, / a stumbling block or a stepping stone.” (Google reports this is by an “unknown” author.)
I like PBS on television and watch “Frontline” each week. I feel this program objectively reports the news and delves into details you don’t get on many other daily news updates on commercial channels. Each citizen of this great nation owes it to himself or herself to endeavor to be informed with valid news about what is going on. Sadly, many citizens do not vote when elections are held unless there’s some big controversial issue at stake.
Let’s get back to some happier events. Our long-time friend and former neighbor Glen Hansen will soon turn 100. An open house will be held for him at the Legacy House in Logan. His daughter and her fine husband now live in the same Hansen home.
I wonder how many centurions we have in Cache Valley. Oh the tales they could tell. They grew up before TV and “the web” existed. Maybe they could be called the “pre-web” and today’s generation, the “post-web.”
I am glad I learned how to use a computer. I spend a couple of hours a day sitting at my desk using it. I have an iPad that I use mainly at church so I can follow the scriptures and lessons. I doubt I’ll get an iPhone, but I’m glad Jane has one. We use it often. Her fingers work much faster than mine.
One last bit of advice before I reach my maximum number of words (1,000) … “Don’t sweat the small stuff.”
Elections come and go; seasons do the same. Illnesses come and for some they go. Take a few minutes to call an old friend or go to visit someone at one of Cache Valley’s many fine senior care centers. We did that recently. As one of my favorite church songs goes, “Have I done any good in the world today? … If not I have failed, indeed.”
Opportunities are all around us. If you can’t get out yourself, call on the phone or send a card in the mail. It will make you feel better.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com