Yesterday was Memorial Day. It seems to me that Memorial Day has always been the last Monday of May, but I do get some things wrong these days.
A calendar on my desk and one in the kitchen help considerably. I write all the birthdays in our large family on the calendar each month, so we will be able to send cards and a gift (usually money) to those having birthdays. If they are close by, we visit them; if they are more than an hour or two away, it’s a card via the mail. I’ve had a card-maker for many years, so each one is unique with the recipients’ names printed on them and a message from “Mom and Dad” or “Grandpa and Grandma Monson.” They all say they are happy with a card and money, and it sure saves a lot of time shopping for gifts.
I don’t shop much anymore — just to the grocery stores with Jane now and then. Jane does most of our shopping for other things online, and Amazon fills the bill. Being 82, I enjoy going out for rides in our car, but long trips aren’t in the current itinerary. Rheumatoid arthritis makes it tough to sit anywhere very long. Even at my desk when using a computer, I get up every so often and walk around a bit. No complaints though, just lots of blessings and thankfulness for another day when I wake up in the mornings.
I putter a bit in the flower gardens this time of year, but once again, it’s Jane who does 90% of it. And she hires a few helpers, too. We enjoy flowers, trees, and a small vegetable garden. Neighbor Sherm Conger does all the mowing and fertilizing of our lawns, which adjoin in the front. How blessed we are to live next door to the Congers and the other good neighbors we have.
Our neighborhood is changing fast. New homes are going up every direction from where we live. We’ve met all of them when they moved in and still have a neighborhood party each fall. I’m sure I’m one of the oldest who lives in our neck of the woods. I had to laugh last week when I put a plastic bottle of grape juice in the recycling bin. It said on the back, “Best used by 2047!” I’m pretty sure I won’t be around another 27 years. I would be 109!
We bought some new patio furniture recently — for both the front and back yards. I can enjoy the fresh air on our front porch (and watch all the joggers and walkers go by) and also enjoy the view from our back patio looking out over the beautiful valley. We have three bird feeders in a tree next to the patio, and one was made by our neighbors Bryce and Laurie Fifield. We put grape jelly in that one, and the orioles love it. We also enjoy watching the action from our large glass sliding doors adjacent to the patio.
In moments of pondering, I reminisce about all the years of growing up in dear old Magna. Then I think of time spent in New Zealand for my LDS mission and later other Pacific Islands when Jane and I worked there with LDS church schools. It all seems almost unreal. I am still in touch with some of the family members we became close to “Down Under.” And here in Logan, former students will come up and say, “Dr. Monson, it’s so good to see you again.” Most of the time I do remember their faces, but I don’t always remember their names. It happens, too, in grocery stores and restaurants with “Bishop Monson” or “President Monson.” Just recently a woman waiting on us in a dining establishment said, “Aren’t you that man who writes those columns in the Logan Herald Journal?” I smiled and said yes and then made sure we left her a good tip!
Some of our grandchildren are graduating from high schools and universities. They have rented caps and gowns, and their folks have taken photos of them. I guess it really doesn’t matter if they don’t “march” and do the traditional pomp and circumstance. What matters is that they did it, and that is a great accomplishment! A couple of Sundays ago, the high school graduates who live nearby drove through the area wearing caps and gowns. We went outside and clapped and waved as they drove by. If you can’t do it one way, then do it another!
I’m glad some are still happy and use humor about this situation. As coronavirus weighs us down, we can always count on humor to lift us up. The internet is filled with light-hearted parodies, jokes, and funnies that help us look at this pandemic with an optimistic perspective. In fact, there are so many coronavirus jokes out there, it’s a “pun-demic.” What should you do if you don’t understand one? Be “patient.”
I hope this virus will soon run its course. I miss going to church. What I do know for sure is this virus and all associated with it will end! Perhaps we might think of the Mormon pioneers and the struggles they had to make the long trek to these valleys in the Rocky Mountains. Soon we will honor them once more and ponder on their very difficult journey. Most of them made it, and thanks to them, we enjoy living in these beautiful valleys with so many blessings we can’t count them all. I still enjoy these lines from an old song: “When I’m worried and I can’t sleep, I count my blessings instead of sheep, and I fall asleep counting my blessings!” Works for me, plus some pills prescribed for me by my doctors for my rheumatoid arthritis.
Enjoy each day, especially each summer day in this beautiful valley. Take a walk if you can or drive around our Cache Valley.
