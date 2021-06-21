Why would an Eastern flatlander have such an obsession with mountains? Well, three of them in particular ...
The first would be a charcoal colored volcanic cone on a tiny island of the same gray colored ash located in the remote Western Pacific. Mount Suribachi
Warren Johnson
Guest columnist
on Iwo Jima is almost sacred to Americans with the picture of the men raising the flag.
Our country was between wars and the Marines didn't have anything to do so we would go and vigorously attack that uninhabited island with its mountain. The real battle of Iwo Jima was long over but nothing had been cleaned up. Human remains (mostly Japanese) and unexploded ordnance were much in evidence. It must have made quite an impression on my teen-aged mind, for I still have lucid dreams about the place.
And there is scenic Lost Cannon Peak in the High Sierras. A couple of years working around it made an indelible impression on me. Like the day when I was walking through the snowfield at the summit and came across fresh mountain lion tracks. Was it stalking me? I'm not real comfortable in nature around creatures that are above me in the food chain.
Unforgettable too was a beaver pond in a lush high meadow where an amateur like me once retrieved 20 trout with 22 two casts. The mountain got its strange name from Fremont, the explorer. He took a cannon with him on one Western trek with which he amused himself by firing into the vast herds of buffalo he encountered on the high plains. But he had to abandon the gun in the deep winter snow on the flank of that mountain.
Years later on a San Francisco flight, I grabbed a window seat and watched for it until I saw its familiar form pass beneath the plane. Nostalgic moments!
And our own Flat Top, not the highest mountain, but dominating the skyline over Cache Valley. It cast a morning shadow over my Smithfield house and a spell over me those many years I lived there.
Apparently it doesn't exert the same powerful pull on everyone as evidenced by the badly overgrown trails leading up there. Of the countless trips I made only twice did I ever encounter other humans. It was a great place to take Scouts who craved adventure, and found plenty of it.
There is the solitude, the exhilarating fresh air, the peace and quiet, the communion with nature that simply doesn't exist down here on the valley floor. Two of the three trails that lead there take one through dense woods between steep canyon walls and make for quite an experience in itself. Stick to the trails if you go, the slopes are an impenetrable maze of boulders and brush.
The view from the top makes the exertions of the trip worthwhile, with all of beautiful Cache Valley sprawled out before you. Lots of memories up there too, like the nasty old badger that challenged me. Although I outweighed him 10 times over, the contest would have had only one outcome. Fortunately humans are fleeter of foot than badgers.
Summiting a mountain is a spiritual experience. I can see why our Lord made use of mountains before he had temples constructed. It was a good place to instruct Moses. On another mountaintop he gave shipbuilding lessons to Nephi. And there was Enoch and so many others. Also consider the Mount of Transfiguration.
I weigh my chances of another trip to Flat Top but there are just too many ways for an old man to die up there. It wouldn't be fair for Search and Rescue to have to retrieve another decomposing, fly-blown, magpie pecked carcass down from that place.
Octogenarians just have to be content sitting in an overstuffed chair watching television. The cushioned seat turns my body into mush while the TV does the same for my brain.
I can still see Flat Top from my new home in Preston. It is beckoning.
Warren Johnson is a resident of Preston who submits occasional guest columns to The Herald Journal.