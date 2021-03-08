Author’s note: This is Part 2 in a three-part opinion series on Utah firearm legislation.
This story began while I was living in Tucson, Arizona, about 10 years ago. Duathlon competition had become more than my hobby (for you water-babies, Duathlon is run/bike/run; a triathlon without the water). Because Duathlon National Championships were being held in Marana, Arizona, I had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to earn a spot on team USA to represent out country at the age-group World Duathlon Championships.
Earning a spot meant two endurance workouts a day — at least 10 each week. Some of those could be done on a treadmill or a stationary bike. But many of them were long, solitary runs and bike rides over dirt trails and rural highways. As a young wife and mother, I had to get in my exercise done early in the morning. Otherwise I had at least two children to push in a stroller for my workout.
One morning, I was out on a solo ride when I stopped to adjust my helmet. A car pulled in front of my bicycle. The three men in the car whistled, gestured, and made crude suggestions to me in two languages.
Fear clawed at my insides. I was miles from home. A few cars passed on the road, but they were moving fast and were ignorant of my danger.
What if the men got out of their car?
At that time, my lean racing weight was a whopping buck twenty-five. Despite having taken some self-defense classes, I could not physically stop three attackers. If they had wanted to harm me, they could have.
Shaking off my fear, I responded quickly and forcefully.
I yelled back at the men in both languages, pulled into the traffic lane, and rode away. If they wanted to stop me, they would have to catch me. And they didn’t.
I made it home safely without any physical harm, but getting back on a bike the next day made me feel sick.
Vulnerable. Isolated. I was afraid.
A few weeks prior to that, a woman in my triathlon club had been attacked and raped by a stranger during her morning run, so my fear had a foundation. I was painfully aware of the danger of being female and exercising alone or even in a small group. Violence against women is too common everywhere — Tucson was no exception and neither is Cache Valley.
In Arizona, I might have let fear stop me from reaching my goal. I might have put down my pen and stopped writing my story.
Before I continue, it might be helpful to explain some lingo and law in layman’s terms for those who are not familiar.
Arizona has a “constitutional carry” law, which allows a law-abiding citizen 21 or older who can otherwise own a firearm to carry a concealed firearm on their person, with some exceptions. To concealed carry is to transport a weapon where it is immediately accessible, but not visible to others. Most concealed firearms are carried in a handbag, an internal holster, or worn underneath clothing or inside pockets.
Open carry is also legal in Arizona, which means a person otherwise qualfied is entitled to carry a firearm in plain sight, again with some exceptions.
Personally, I would rather have the security of taking my firearm in a concealed carry because openly carrying a firearm can attract unwanted attention.
Empowered by the constitutional carry law, I purchased an exercise holster to conceal one of my handguns. I wore my firearm under my clothing every time I went to work out, even when I was going with a girlfriend. My friends also took comfort in my ability to defend myself and them while we ran and cycled.
With my concealed firearm along, I got back to training and moved forward with life. My story continued.
Moving to Utah five years ago put a short pause in my daily habit of carrying a concealed firearm.
Open carry is legal in Utah, but to carry concealed requires a permit.
That means I could use an external holster — one that would display a firearm strapped to my leg or at my waist — but not my comfortable, conservative concealed holster.
For me, concealed carry makes more sense than open carry, so I signed up to qualify for a permit. It took me a few months to find a concealed carry class, get my permit, and get back into my routine.
Because of my personal experiences, I completely support Utah’s recent “constitutional carry” law, which goes into effect May 5, 2021. The law is a protection for women and others who may be vulnerable; an opportunity for them to place their firearm inside a bag or under clothing instead of carrying in the open.
Utah joins 17 other states in allowing concealed carry for 21-year-old, law-abiding, legal gun owners, again with some exceptions.
That said, constitutional carry does not eliminate the utility of a concealed carry permit. As a firearm safety advocate, I encourage people to obtain a concealed permit if possible. Thirty-six other states recognize Utah’s concealed carry permit. For more information about the continued utility of a permit, see the frequently asked questions on Utah’s Department of Public Safety website. I enjoyed taking the concealed carry class myself, and I highly recommend it.
Back to my Arizona story, after over a year of consistent training with my sidearm at my waist, I did qualify for World Duathlon Championships and Team USA. In part, I credit reaching that goal to carrying a concealed firearm, which allowed me to pursue my passion without fear. It allowed me to continue to write my story until its happy ending.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.