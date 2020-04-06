I for one have had enough. I'm ready to be done with coronavirus. And my kids? So done. My 11-year-old continually complains, “There's nothing to DO!”
My friend and neighbor John C. Bailey called last week offering to share his knowledge with the community. What he said made me determined to stay home.
Turns out, the best thing to DO right now is stay healthy. Bailey retired after 30 years as a public health doctor and director of the Bear River Health Department. He answered a few more of my questions and had this message (the italics are my summary statements):
“STAYING AT HOME is the single most powerful thing we can DO to flatten the trajectory of this explosive outbreak, protect ourselves, and protect our families. We also do it for the common good,” Bailey said. “By staying home we protect doctors, nurses, emergency responders and all others providing essential services, often at great risk to themselves. We thank them profusely! They can be there for us only if we are there for them.”
Q. How does the public feel about a stay-at-home strategy?
A. A recent survey showed nearly 75% of Americans feel controlling the spread of coronavirus is more urgent than immediately rescuing the economy. Public health officials, governors, mayors and church leaders endorse staying at home. National business leaders like the chairman of the Federal Reserve Board acknowledge that we can only get the economy going again once we turn the corner on the pandemic.
The coronavirus spreads faster than the flu and is killing many more people. Once infected, unlike the flu, there is no specific treatment. Neither is there a preventive vaccine.”
The elderly and those with medical conditions are at greater risk. Nevertheless, the coronavirus is an equal opportunity infector, attacking young and old alike, sparing no one. If you think you are bigger than this virus, think again.”
Do: Stay home. Limit social circulation, even if you have a mask. Only go out for essential activities.
Q. Right now, we are seeing hundreds of deaths in the U.S. a day. How do we avoid being a part of the awful statistics?
A. Cache Valley and Utah have the opportunity to keep the pandemic here within limits that other hot spots can only envy. But it has only been 40 days since their skyrocketing numbers were as low as ours. We likely have more cases of infection silently spreading in Northern Utah than our low numbers indicate. Our cases initially doubled every few days and could potentially “burst into flames” unless we take the necessary containment steps. Please, let’s not let that happen!
Until widely available screening tests with rapid results become available, we are hampered from being able to accurately determine where infections are and aren’t. Even so, the Bear River Health Department is doing a stellar job by rapidly isolating those known to be infected and quarantining their contacts.
DO: Wear masks, sanitize, wash hands, keep six foot distance from others. Remember, mask or no mask, keep at least six feet away from others. Many people spreading the virus do not know they are sick. Responsible self-regulation is the best thing for every citizen to DO.
Q. How can we make the most out of staying at home?
A. Staying at home does not mean locking yourself inside the house crippled by fear,” Bailey said. “Eating healthy, getting adequate sleep, going outside for fresh air and exercise while maintaining safe distances and employing stress reduction strategies can keep us productive.
Social distancing is not the same as social isolation. Isolation can have serious side effects like loneliness, fear, stress or depression. Maintaining close contact with family, friends and neighbors can safely be done via phone, face time and other social media– friendly waves or chats while maintaining the minimum six foot distance.
Expressions and actions of love and caring are critical at this time. We are all in this together. Acting accordingly can make all the difference. Those with special needs, lacking built in social networks, and those providing essential services deserve our particular attention.
DO: Practice self care. Interact in safe ways. Send a note or text message. Check on neighbors with a friendly phone call. Bored school children can make greeting cards and letters to share.
Q. What is the light at the end of the tunnel?
A. If this pandemic follows the historical pattern, we can expect its eventual peak and subsequent resolution. There are plans being formulated to revitalize the economy and return to some sense of normalcy. It will take time, patience and strict adherence to the plans. Life will never be the same as before. In order for it to be better, we must act on the hard lessons the pandemic is teaching us.
Things will get worse before they get better, but they will get better.
DO: Look for the silver linings and focus on the light.
We are all looking forward to the day when things get better. Until then, we have our work cut out for us staying at home as much as possible. There is literally nothing better we can or should DO.
