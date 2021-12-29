13 inches of Utah powder greeted me the last time I visited a local ski resort.
13 inches.
That snowfall brought tourists with it to enjoy pounding some freshies. The locals came out in force as well. Snow is what the die-hard skiers and snowboarders asked for at Christmas. I look forward to it from the first whiff of cold air in the fall.
The real value in the snow, though, isn’t the way those 13 inches curl around my snowboard when I lean into a carve. The real value will come in May when the soil in the valley has gone dry and the farmers turn on their sprinkle-lines.
Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have predicted “La Niña” current will change weather patterns that will effect North America from December 2021 to February 2022. That could mean more of the fluffy white stuff is on the way to Utah. I hope it’s lots more.
Though “La Niña” might dry out parts of the South even more (sorry California), Utah might have a banner year for famous powder. I hope so for the sake of the dry farmers like my sister and uncle. I hope so for the farmers with wells that went dry this year. My neglected back yard grass could use a boost from a high water year as well.
But as the NOAA website clearly states, there are no guarantees.
That seems to be a theme for 2021.
We hoped to beat a pandemic by waiting it out, vaccinating, masking, and social distancing. But several variants later, as many scientists predicted, COVID-19 has not gone away and it probably will not for a very long time. Continued precautions are prudent but most likely will never stop the pandemic in its tracks. We might find a way to live with it. No guarantees, though.
The White House hopes changing interest rates and government stimulus packages will curb inflation. Smart folks in the right places will keep the economy strong. But again, no guarantees.
A job market on the rebound should attract more people back to the workforce. There seem to be enough jobs to go around if people are willing and able to fill them. And. No guarantees.
Here’s the thing. Despite the fact that no one can promise things will get better in 2022, I don’t need a guarantee.
More than that. I don’t want a false promise from any agency or any official.
What I want is to see the signs of things getting better and take those good signs as a promise of even better days ahead. That’s called hope.
I have hope.
Hope flows around me when I see new shops opening and people taking the jobs they offer. Hope bubbles up with every day that we get to stay in school for in-classroom learning. It’s hope that rejuvenates when I look at Bear River Health Department’s page and note the number of new COVID-19 cases are roughly half what they were a year ago.
The economic downturn isn’t over. The pandemic isn’t over. The drought isn’t over. 2021 will end with those three huge problems hanging over it like a grumpy, storm-filled cloud.
But I see the cloud looming over 2022 and think that just maybe the storm will end up bringing us what we need. Storms have a way of bringing rain and ending in rainbows.
I hope it will.
As I write, a confirmation of one of those realized hopes is piling up on my front porch and coating my driveway. Tomorrow, that hope will literally crunch under my boots as I shovel the winter snow.
13 inches of hope is a good start to 2022. Let’s all hope it doesn’t stop there.