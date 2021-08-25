Our last baby hummingbird has left its nest. The bird was an unusually late one that hatched in an old rehabilitated nest just outside Jenny's office. The nest sat vacant while another bird nested in our southeast portico in late May and fledged two young chicks.
No hummingbird claimed the sparrow-damaged nest at the usual time to hatch their young. But about the time the front porch chicks were stretching their wings and getting ready to fly away, a late hummingbird began rebuilding the tattered old nest. Her restoration project was about an arms length from Jenny's computer.
The bird and human females tolerated each other when both were in their nests. But when I, or a stranger, walked into Jenny's room, Mammabird flew away. When baby birds hatched, Mammabird brought nectar and tiny living things from flowers to feed her babies. The chicks grew feathers and began to look like birds. Soon they were fighting each other to see who sat on top in the nest.
It didn't take long until the babies became feathered and looked like smaller versions of their mother. They outgrew their nest and fought each other to sit on the nest's edge. Then one morning a youngster tested its wings and flew to a branch a few feet away. We never saw it again. The next day the remaining baby flew from the nest to a nearby maple tree.
We know not what happened to either bird after they left their nest. Most days several hummingbirds feed on flowers in our back yard. We do not know whether the birds hatched outside Jenny's window are among them. They especially like the petunias in hanging baskets.
Often they get in fights over who gets what. I don't know which, if any, of them were hatched and raised in our yards. But wherever they are in our universe, they bring joy to many of us. Or sadness when a hummingbird becomes a few bites of bird meat to an unowned feral housecat.
This year hummingbirds appear to be back to their usual summer in our yard. But a few years and a couple of presidents later we human beings are still living in a muddled world with COVID-19 a major force determining political actions of presidents, kings, senators and even local school officials.
After our last hummingbird left its nest I walked through the Cache County Fairgrounds. The fair was in full swing. People everywhere were eating stuff they had bought at one of many tents. Right in the middle of all that hustle of kids licking ice cream on a stick were a couple of hummingbirds sucking something from potted plants on display.
There wasn't an elephant handy for me to see what they were eating, but I remembered watching wild elephants in Kenya pick plants too small for me to identify and give them to their young.
Big or little, Mama knows best about most things. That is if she hasn't been sold something that tastes good because it is contaminated with dope or booze or something that will kill you or muddle your brain. Or that she is afraid to base her actions on facts rather than what her neighbors believe.
As I left the fairgrounds fenced area, I remembered an angry man at an earlier county fair verbally attacking me for wearing a mask. My military training from decades passed clicked in. I could have easily killed him by bringing my walking stick up into his loin and then across the back of his head as he fell. Instead I ignored his challenge, walked away and stood shivering as I realized how closely I came to a fight that could have destroyed both of us.
These days, folks are angry. Disease, unemployment, split religious or political beliefs are tearing countries and people apart. Residents of warring or drought-stricken countries seek, or in some cases take by force, help from those of us well off.
Whatever a person's problem, there is usually a radio or television station that backs his belief. And within each country, there are dedicated teachers, nurses, doctors, policemen and other civil servants helping people and trying to hold our communities together. There are dwindling news outlets, mostly newspapers, that publish the truth.
I look out my window. I can barely see the mountains through smoke from far away. Lakes and rivers around us are at the lowest levels in decades. Despite those things, new people move here making us one of the fastest growing areas in America. But even with those problems, we are one of the richest and most desirable places on earth.
Outsiders will keep a coming. Let us hope we can educate them before they destroy us.